Jason Mansfield officially introduced as K-State head volleyball coach

MANHATTAN, KS. ( KSNT ) – K-State volleyball’s new leader landed in Manhattan on Tuesday night, and immediately met the Wildcat community.

K-State announced Jason Mansfield as the new volleyball coach on Dec. 27. He was officially introduced Wednesday.

Mansfield spent the past five seasons at the University of Washington. Before that, he coached at Illinois and spent 15 seasons at Stanford.

“The last five seasons is the best staff I’ve ever been a part of,” Mansfield said. “The three of us together– I loved it. We grew together, and I think it helped me prepare for this situation and what kind of staff I want, what kind of culture I want. I feel like I’m the most prepared I’ve ever been.”

In his five seasons at Washington, Mansfield helped the Huskies advance to the Sweet 16 four times and the Final Four in 2021. His work with the outside hitters netted seven All-America honors for three Huskies.

“[He’s been to] a couple of national championships, so his reputation as a volleyball coach with a lot of connections and a long-time assistant– He’s ready for this position,” athletic director Gene Taylor said. “He discussed that quite a bit during the course of the interviews.”

As an assistant coach at Stanford working with AVCA Hall of Fame Head Coach John Dunning, Mansfield coached 17 different All-Americans, four National Players of the Year, and four future Olympians.

