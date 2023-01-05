ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

05-07-15-37-39

(five, seven, fifteen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

