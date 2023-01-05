Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Mercer women’s basketball team falls in the conference opener to UNCG
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer women’s basketball team hosted UNCG in the SoCon opener, looking to bounce back from a 4-9 start to the season. The Bears held the lead for most of the game, but the teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 51. UNCG...
41nbc.com
High school basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 6
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school basketball scores for Jan. 6, 2023 are listed below.
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
An off-duty Georgia deputy was shot Friday night
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault, involving an off-duty Deputy. The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 10:42 p.m., Friday. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about an off-duty deputy that had been shot and then...
North Georgia woman arrested on bomb threat charges
MACON — A northeast Georgia resident charged with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens last month and lying to federal investigators was remanded from state to federal custody at her recent initial appearance. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, had...
41nbc.com
New members of Houston County BoE sworn in on Thursday
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three members of the Houston County Board of Education took the oath of office on Thursday morning. The members were elected last year, but were officially sworn into their new term at the probate court in Perry just this week. The board members included are:
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Macon man dead after shooting, crash on Broadway Friday night
UPDATE (11:52 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s office has confirmed a man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle Friday night. Deputies say witnesses told them shots were fired near Spike Street and Broadway, and that a silver Honda Accord was seen turning onto Broadway from Spike Street when the shots were fired. The Honda Accord headed south on Broadway before the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a pole and a parked box truck.
41nbc.com
Areas of Amerson River Park closed off due to flooding
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Recent severe weather has led to rising levels of the Ocmulgee River, so the Parks & Beautification Department has closed several areas in Amerson River Park. Here are the areas currently listed as closed:. Boat ramps on the north and south end of Amerson River...
41nbc.com
Atlanta man escapes traffic stop in Monroe County, quickly apprehended
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man from Atlanta is in the Monroe County Jail after trying to escape during a traffic stop on Thursday. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 23-year-old Quentin Williams at the I-75 north weigh station for several traffic violations. During the stop,...
WYFF4.com
Man fell through ceiling, jumped through window at South Carolina shopping center
SENECA, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested for creating a disturbance at a shopping center after authorities say he climbed through a ceiling, jumped through a window and was seen hanging by a light fixture, according to the sheriff's office. (Video above shows the scene at the...
'I wasn't sure what it was': Washington County neighbors picking up after storm leaves damage
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — After strong winds and rain swept through Central Georgia Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, people are having to deal with the damage left by the storms. Powerful and angry winds pummeled a small portion of Washington County just after 8:30 a.m. The storm stayed...
gsabusiness.com
Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal
a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
41nbc.com
Downtown Macon to get nearly 100 new lofts
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Nearly 100 new lofts are coming to downtown Macon. The lofts will be part of a project expected to be built in place of the old Blaire and Neel buildings along Third and Cherry, which will be torn down. This will allow for 95 new...
Suspect crashes into home after shooting Ga. deputy, speeding away, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy is recovering after being shot while off-duty by a man who later drove into a house, according to the sheriff’s office. Bibb County deputies received calls on Friday night of one of their fellow deputies being shot and then driving himself to a nearby grocery store and calling 911.
Arrest made in Thursday night Upstate shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Thomas Robert Slater II in connection to the Thursday night shooting at the Citgo gas station on White Horse Road in Greenville.
41nbc.com
Macon hosts “Hot Chocolate Hoedown” this First Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon’s First Friday of 2023 is kicking off strong with a “Hot Chocolate Hoedown”. Newtown Macon says you can throw away those “winter blues with a cup of cheer”! Several downtown businesses are taking part in the fun of January’s First Friday Hot Chocolate Hoedown event Friday the 6th, by offering their own unique spins on the classic tasty treat.
41nbc.com
MGA Dublin campus renovations expand healthcare degree program
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An expansion project at Middle Georgia State University’s Dublin campus is helping to meet the need for more nurses. The campus celebrated the completion of a nearly $6.8 million renovation and expansion project, Friday. In 2020, MGA received $4.8 million in state bond funding to expand Dublin Campus into a healthcare degree program hub. The project includes the following:
wfxg.com
Washington County deputies find suspect dead while serving search warrant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Washington County deputies say they found a man dead Wednesday as they attempted to serve a warrant. Washington County says it was asked to assist deputies with Forsyth County, located just outside of Atlanta, in serving multiple felony arrest warrants to 36-year-old Reginald Henderson. Police say Henderson lived in Alpharetta, Georgia, but used to live in Harrison.
'Nothing we can do to stop the water': South Bibb County neighbors ask for solutions to flooding after heavy rain
MACON, Ga. — After the storms this week, many areas of Central Georgia are starting to recover. Some saw wind damage, with trees blowing over and roofs ripped off. Others saw heavy rain, like some in south Bibb County who had major flooding. Folks in the area say that's common, but they want some answers, and a fix. At Thursday's Macon Water Authority meeting, the main question during public comment was, 'Where are we on that project?'
