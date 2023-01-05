ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

10-21-31-35-36-43

(ten, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $28,750,000

