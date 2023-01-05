ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

City park flooding in Clemson covers softball field and backyards

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heavy rain left a wave of flooding across the upstate. We learned neither neighbors or city managers were surprised to find Nettles Park underwater. “Luckily we’re not playing any softball or soccer here so it’s not that bad ‘’ said Clemson Park and Recreation...
CLEMSON, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Columbia, Greenville commercial real estate firms merge

Commercial real estate firms NAI Earle Furman in Greenville and NAI Columbia have merged, a final step in a four-year process among eight local Columbia partners and NAI Earle Furman. “We are excited that NAI Columbia is officially rolling into our business family,” Jon Good, CEO of NAI Earle Furman...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire destroys private art studio in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling

GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal

a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
SPARTANBURG, SC
thelocalpalate.com

A First Look at Greenville’s First Dim Sum Restaurant

Former pop-up Sum Bar opens doors in its new brick-and-mortar space. Khailing Neoh’s much-loved dim sum pop-up, Sum Bar, enters its next chapter on January 21, 2023, in its own brick-and-mortar space on Washington Street in Greenville, South Carolina. As a full-service dim sum restaurant, Sum Bar pairs the small Chinese dumplings traditionally reserved for brunch with signature craft cocktails and a sophisticated evening setting.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding

GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes

After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
BREVARD, NC

