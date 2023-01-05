ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Northwestern beats Illinois for first time in last nine tries

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPwzQ_0k3yfznd00

Chase Audige scored a game-high 21 points and Boo Buie chipped in 15 to guide Northwestern to a 73-60 win against visiting Illinois on Wednesday night in Evanston, Ill.

The Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) closed a six-game homestand at 5-1 while reversing a troubling trend against their in-state conference rival.

Illinois (9-5, 0-3) saw its eight-game winning streak against Northwestern snapped. The Fighting Illini scored just 17 points in the final 12:46 and committed 15 turnovers compared with eight for the Wildcats.

Illinois capitalized on Northwestern’s 0-for-8 start from the floor after halftime, using a 13-5 run to take a 40-36 lead with 14:52 to play.

The Wildcats regrouped soon after, though, as a 13-0 spurt provided an eight-point lead that swelled to as many as 15 down the stretch.

Matthew Mayer led Illinois with 17 points. The Baylor transfer surpassed 1,000 career points in the closing minutes. Jayden Epps scored 11 points, Coleman Hawkins had 10 and Dain Dainja contributed nine points and nine rebounds.

Ty Berry scored 13 points for the Wildcats. Julian Roper II and Brooks Barnhizer each had seven rebounds.

Northwestern overcame 30.3 percent shooting in the first half to take a 31-27 lead into the break. Audige led all scorers with 13 points while hitting a trio of 3-pointers — the only Wildcats player to connect from deep before intermission.

Illinois didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half but shot 9-for-12 from inside the arc compared to 3-for-14 outside it. The Fighting Illini didn’t visit the free throw line until Dainja split a pair with 13:23 remaining.

Illinois was 6-for-10 from the line overall, while Northwestern went 32-for-40. Illinois outrebounded the Wildcats 38-35.

Audige has scored in double figures in 12 of his 14 games this season.

Northwestern will try to secure a regular-season sweep when it visits Illinois on Feb. 23.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood details Illinois' first win of conference play: 'We trusted and we believed'

Illinois basketball has been all over the place this season and was lacking a B1G win heading into a matchup against No. 14 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini took care of business at the State Farm Center, downing the Badgers 79-69 behind a combined 44 points from Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins. Illinois, with wins over UCLA, Texas and now Wisconsin, has shown it can battle with anyone in the country despite possessing a 10-5 record.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights importance of Illini regaining confidence, challenges 1 player to be aggressive

Brad Underwood knows the importance of a win for Illinois. The Fighting Illini are fighting for a winning record and relevancy this season. At 9-5 overall, and 0-3 in conference play Illinois sits almost dead last in the B1G, narrowly inching ahead of Minnesota. The Illini have lost 3 of their last five, including getting thumped by Northwestern 73-60 on Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Former five-star Skyy Clark leaving Illinois, he confirms in statement

Skyy Clark, the former No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is leaving the Illinois program, Clark confirmed to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community. I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

3 issues plaguing Illinois at the season’s midway point

There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. But sometimes that light is an oncoming train. No, I’m not saying this to be hyperbolic. This season for Illinois Men’s Basketball was once confusing. But now it’s coming into focus. And the conclusions aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program

The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Q985

Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place

There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round

Chicagoland Speedway will host a first of its kind event in 2023. The SuperMotocross League announced that zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway will host the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds in September after the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship both conclude. SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff...
JOLIET, IL
wgnradio.com

Beer me! Illinois craft brewers offer free beer

Use #MyILBeerFridge for a chance to win beer as the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild tries to generate some suds in a slow month. The craft beer industry in Illinois has soared over the past ten years, from fewer than 50 breweries to over 300. Illinois Craft Brewers Guild executive director Ray Stout (real name) talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the boom, which includes over 160 breweries in Chicagoland. Stout says it has turned Chicago into a destination for beer lovers from across the country. But, they aren’t coming that much in January — can’t blame them — so the guild is sponsoring a beer giveaway. Here’s how it works: Go to your local brewpub or retailer of Illinois beer, load your refrigerator, take a photo, and post it on social media. Tag your favorite brewpub or retailer, and use #MyILBeerFridge. Weekly winners get more beer!
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

DOJ's environmental justice initiative comes to central Illinois

The top federal prosecutor in central Illinois says his office is ready to bolster enforcement as part of a national environmental justice initiative. U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris, whose central Illinois district include Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, said the harmful effects of environmental crimes are “too often borne by our underserved communities.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool) The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy