New Orleans, LA

Jalen Cook’s 24 lead Tulane past Tulsa 93-77

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 24 points as Tulane beat Tulsa 93-77 on Wednesday night.

Cook had seven assists and three steals for the Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 American Athletic). Jaylen Forbes scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Kevin Cross recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Bryant Selebangue led the way for the Golden Hurricane (4-10, 0-3) with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Tulsa also got 15 points from Keyshawn Embery-Simpson. In addition, Sam Griffin finished with 15 points and five assists.

Cook led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-38 at the break. Tulane extended its lead to 59-45 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run.

BOX SCORE:

TULSA (4-10)

Selebangue 11-13 0-1 22, Gaston-Chapman 1-4 0-0 2, Griffin 5-14 2-2 15, Knight 0-2 0-0 0, Pritchard 1-3 0-2 2, Embery-Simpson 6-12 0-0 15, Dalger 2-6 1-2 5, Betson 4-7 0-0 12, McWright 2-3 0-0 4, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 3-7 77.TULANE (9-5)

Cross 4-6 4-4 12, Pope 3-3 3-4 9, Cook 7-16 6-6 24, Forbes 7-12 1-1 20, James 2-4 0-0 4, Holloway 3-4 3-4 9, McGee 3-5 0-1 6, Coleman 3-7 0-0 9, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 17-20 93.

Halftime_Tulane 46-38. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 10-30 (Betson 4-6, Embery-Simpson 3-7, Griffin 3-10, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, McWright 0-1, Pritchard 0-1, Dalger 0-2, Knight 0-2), Tulane 12-26 (Forbes 5-10, Cook 4-9, Coleman 3-6, Cross 0-1). Rebounds_Tulsa 31 (Selebangue 13), Tulane 26 (James, McGee 5). Assists_Tulsa 23 (Pritchard 7), Tulane 23 (Cook 7). Total Fouls_Tulsa 15, Tulane 10. A_973 (4,100).

