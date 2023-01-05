Read full article on original website
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 closed and detoured beginning Monday morning in Bernards TownshipMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
East Brunswick Township Council reorganizes; establishes foundation for the new year
EAST BRUNSWICK – The East Brunswick Township Council started the new year with a packed reorganization meeting to establish the foundation for 2023. The gathering on Jan. 2 began with the instating of elected council members and nominating Kevin McEvoy and Dana Zimbicki for president and vice president of the council. The meeting also honored former Councilwoman Sharon Sullivan for her tenure of service on the township council.
East Brunswick Public Library receives $750K for infrastructure improvements
EAST BRUNSWICK – Federal funds will help the East Brunswick Public Library with much needed infrastructure improvements. Newly passed legislation in Washington, D.C. will provide over $15 million for Community Projects in New Jersey’s 12th District, with $750,000 allocated to the East Brunswick Public Library (EBPL). A press...
Monroe school board plans to ‘accelerate the process’ for March referendum to address unhoused children
The Monroe Township Board of Education is planning to “accelerate the process” with plans to hold a March referendum depending on New Jersey Department of Education approval. “We are very excited that we are currently in the queue to be moved up for a March referendum. We are...
Peng, Romano take leadership roles on Edison BOE
The Edison Board of Education has reorganized with new leadership. Board member Shannon Peng was nominated and selected to become board president and Board member Joseph Romano was nominated and selected to become board vice president at a Board of Education (BOE) reorganization meeting on Jan. 2. Peng, Romano along...
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
Skurbe, Bierman to continue to lead Monroe Township Board of Education
Chrissy Skurbe will remain president of the Monroe Township Board of Education. The 10-member school board voted, 6-4, in favor of Skurbe over board member Kate Rattner to lead the board at the Board of Education’s (BOE) reorganization meeting on Jan. 3. “I want to thank my fellow board...
Public officials turn out for CarePoint Health at Department of Health hearing
A who’s who of Hudson County politicians turned out in force to support CarePoint Health’s bid to transition its ownership to a non-profit organization Tuesday at a public hearing of the state Health Planning Board. The hearing, held at CarePoint Health’s Christ Hospital, concerned the hospital system’s pending...
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
Lewis leaves tenure on Lawrence Township Council for County Commission
While Jan. 3 marked the first meeting of the new year for the Lawrence Township Council, it also marked the last meeting for Township Councilwoman Cathleen Lewis. Lewis, who had served on the Lawrence Township Council since 2012 and held the ceremonial post of mayor in 2014 and 2015, leaves the Council to take a seat on the Mercer County Board of County Commissioners. The swearing-in ceremony for the county commissioners was held on Jan. 4 in Trenton.
Fresh incentives for new first responder volunteers in NJ
Volunteer recruitment is seeing increasing difficulty with the cost of living rising. Volunteer first responders can truly be a lifeline in the community. But local leaders say it’s gotten harder to recruit members over the years—especially with the cost of living rising to unprecedented levels. A new proposal moving through Trenton would offer a pretty sweet incentive for new volunteers — lower– or no–property tax bills.
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
A report of smoke in a garage at a Ewing Street home was called in at 7:14 p.m. Dec. 26. It was determined the smoke was caused by the water heater unit that ignited the operator’s manual left on top of it. The burning papers were extinguished by firefighters. An investigation was conducted by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Richard “Dick” M. Davidson, 89
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Richard “Dick” M. Davidson of Chestnut Hill, MA, formerly of Princeton, NJ, passed away at the age of 89. Dick was born on October 21, 1933 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to William and Sarah (Frye) Davidson. He attended Baldwin Township High School in Pittsburgh, PA and was named valedictorian of his graduating class in 1951. He then attended Pennsylvania State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in science in 1955.
Kuhn, Sargent begin serving four-year terms on Jackson council
JACKSON — Jennifer Kuhn and Scott Sargent have been sworn in to office and have begun serving their first four-year terms on the Jackson Township Council. Their terms will run through Dec. 31, 2026. Michael Reina was sworn in to office by Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn as he...
Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey sets aside $20 million to build new affordable housing units
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the plan in Elizabeth on Thursday.
Barbara Anne (nee Fish) Jefferson, 96
Barbara Anne (nee Fish) Jefferson died peacefully on Tuesday; January 3, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 4, 1926, she died at the age of 96 after living a caring life. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Clara and Theodore Fish, her two sisters Margaret Newman and Florence Klett, and the love of her life, her husband Robert Bruce Jefferson. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Diane Jefferson Walker and Richard Walker, Patricia Jefferson Snider and Darrell Snider, and Robert B Jefferson, Jr. and his wife Mary Kaye. She has seven grandchildren: Lisa Walker, Eric Walker, Mark Snider, Laura Snider Weidley (Jeffrey), Andrew Jefferson (Amy), Michael Jefferson (Libby) and Christopher Jefferson. She was beloved GiGi (great-grandmother) to AJ, Henry, Norah and Oliver Jefferson, Nathaniel and Harrison Weidley, with one more great-grandchild expected in May. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews with whom she maintained close contact. Graduating from Roselle Park High School in 1943 at the age of 17, Barbara entered the US Cadet Nurse Corps (CNC), graduating from Mercer Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She married Robert (Jeff) Jefferson in 1947, living briefly in Princeton before moving to Hopewell, NJ, where they resided for the next 55 years. She worked full time at Princeton Hospital until her children began arriving, then continued to work part-time as a nurse until she was 65. Barbara believed in active volunteerism and giving back to the community. She supported her husband and the community by participating in the Hopewell Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for as long as they lived in Hopewell. She volunteered for school activities and as a room mother. She helped with community blood drives and looked in on neighbors when they needed medical support. She led both Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troops. She and Jeff volunteered with Meals on Wheels and FISH (Friends in Service Here) for many years. Barbara was a member of the Hopewell Presbyterian Church.
Ocean County commissioners organize for 2023
TOMS RIVER — With family members, friends, colleagues, staff and elected officials. from the state and local levels in attendance, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners held its annual organization meeting for 2023 on Jan. 4 in the Ocean County Administration Building. With his children Jimmy and Dawn Marie...
Jackson zoners approve two components of Swanborne application
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment have approved two parts of the Swanborne, LLC, application and will consider the third and final component of the application during a meeting in the municipal building on Jan. 18. The board’s action to approve two portions of...
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
