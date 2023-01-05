Barbara Anne (nee Fish) Jefferson died peacefully on Tuesday; January 3, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 4, 1926, she died at the age of 96 after living a caring life. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Clara and Theodore Fish, her two sisters Margaret Newman and Florence Klett, and the love of her life, her husband Robert Bruce Jefferson. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Diane Jefferson Walker and Richard Walker, Patricia Jefferson Snider and Darrell Snider, and Robert B Jefferson, Jr. and his wife Mary Kaye. She has seven grandchildren: Lisa Walker, Eric Walker, Mark Snider, Laura Snider Weidley (Jeffrey), Andrew Jefferson (Amy), Michael Jefferson (Libby) and Christopher Jefferson. She was beloved GiGi (great-grandmother) to AJ, Henry, Norah and Oliver Jefferson, Nathaniel and Harrison Weidley, with one more great-grandchild expected in May. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews with whom she maintained close contact. Graduating from Roselle Park High School in 1943 at the age of 17, Barbara entered the US Cadet Nurse Corps (CNC), graduating from Mercer Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She married Robert (Jeff) Jefferson in 1947, living briefly in Princeton before moving to Hopewell, NJ, where they resided for the next 55 years. She worked full time at Princeton Hospital until her children began arriving, then continued to work part-time as a nurse until she was 65. Barbara believed in active volunteerism and giving back to the community. She supported her husband and the community by participating in the Hopewell Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for as long as they lived in Hopewell. She volunteered for school activities and as a room mother. She helped with community blood drives and looked in on neighbors when they needed medical support. She led both Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troops. She and Jeff volunteered with Meals on Wheels and FISH (Friends in Service Here) for many years. Barbara was a member of the Hopewell Presbyterian Church.

