[UPDATE 9:07 p.m.: Northbound 101 Closed] Vehicle Collides with Mudslide on Highway 101 Between Hopland and Cloverdale

Ukiah Woman Found Deceased in Vehicle Swept Away by Sonoma County Floodwaters
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 10, 2023 at approximately 10:08 am, Dispatch received a 911 call from CHP that a car was stuck in flood waters in the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, Forestville. The caller reported there was water in the car, then the line disconnected. Dispatch immediately tried to call back several times with no response. The Marine Unit, Henry 1 helicopter, CHP Helicopter, several deputies, and Sonoma County Fire District Swift Water Rescue personnel all responded to the scene to search for the car and driver. They searched until sunset when the search became too dangerous to continue in the dark. They did not find the car or driver.
Two Die in Storm Related Deaths Since the 7th in Mendocino County
During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. 1. Edgar Castillo (37-year-old male from...
1 found dead in car submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County
FORESTVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — After a search that spanned two days, Sonoma County rescue personnel found one person dead, trapped in a car submerged in floodwaters in Forestville, according to a social media post. Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol reported a car stuck in floodwaters on the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road. The caller reported […]
Several Russian River Residents Still Suffering Power Outages
Hundreds of residents in areas along the lower Russian River have been enduring a power outage for more than a week now. Power was knocked out in parts of Monte Rio, Guerneville and Rio Nido after heavy rain and strong wind took down trees and power lines last week. That’s meant no heat, no lights, poor cell service and bathing in cold water. Residents were also fearing a flood earlier this week, but there was only minor flooding near the banks of the Russian River, which is now receding. A community support center in Guerneville is offering supplies to residents coping with the power outage.
North Bay counties declare emergencies as price of storm damage soars
As we get a clearer picture of the extent of damage from the recent storms, both Sonoma and Marin counties have declared local emergencies.
Mendocino County live storm updates Jan. 11: Fourth atmospheric river arrives bringing more rain, thunderstorms, wind, flooding and other hazardous conditions (Updated 4:20 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/11/23 4:20 p.m. — Individuals and business owners in Mendocino County who have...
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
Two Mendocino County Deaths Officially Attributed to Recent Winter Storms
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm-related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:
CA:STORM-WOMAN FND DEAD IN SUBMERGED CAR AFTER 911 CALL
CA: Rain causes flooding, leading to one death in Sonoma County. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Broken Fire Hydrant on Willits’s Main Street Causes Geyser
A broken fire hydrant sent a geyser of water skyward this evening in Willits on the 200 block of South Main Street in front of JD Redhouse and Company. A witness on the scene said law enforcement had a van pulled over near the area of the geyser and were conducting what appeared to be a sobriety test, suggesting the subject could have struck the hydrant.
Road Closures Remain as Flooding and Storm Damage Wallop Mendocino County
Recent storms continue to complicate life in Mendocino County this Monday morning. Flooding and storm damage has prompted closures of local thoroughfares and warnings from one local fire agency to “stay off of the roads today.”. Here are the major closures residents should be aware of them before hitting...
Weather Related Rescues Made in Windsor and Petaluma
Six drivers are okay after first responders rescued them from standing floodwater on roads near Windsor. The rescues happened in two different areas on Monday morning. Authorities say, in each case, the drivers had driven past a road closure sign. The Petaluma Fire Department also reported making at least six weather-related rescues on Monday. The city closed eight roads during the morning rush hour.
Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County
This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
Vehicle Struck 12-Year-Old Girl Underneath the Willits Arch
Today, just after 1:00 p.m., a 12-year-old girl ran across Willits’ Main Street to meet up with her friend when a vehicle struck her. The girl was fortunately left only with abrasions to her hands and possible lacerations to her head. Willits Police Chief Fabian Lizarraga told us the...
One Dead, Two with Major Injuries Including DUI Suspect After Four-Vehicle Collision in Lake County
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol Clearlake Office:. On 01/09/2023 at approximately 1046 hours, Bradley Jones of Lakeport, was driving a 1999 Chrysler Concorde southbound on SR-29 at the intersection of Argonaut Rd. Gary Moore of Finley was driving a 2021 Honda Passport northbound on SR-29 just south of Argonaut Rd. Timothy Laubach was driving a 2001 Ford Focus northbound on SR-29 to the rear of Moore. Gregory Zachreson was a passenger in the Ford. Andrew Pick was driving a 2008 Mercedes C300 northbound on SR-29 to the rear of Laubach. Isis Martinez was a passenger in the Mercedes. Jones drove the Chrysler south over the solid double yellow lines into the northbound lane. The Chrysler struck the Honda head-on. The Chrysler continued south in the northbound lane and struck the Ford head-on. The Mercedes was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Chrysler head-on. Jones suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Moore was uninjured. Laubach suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Zachreson suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the collision scene. Pick suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Martinez suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision and Jones was arrested at the scene. CHP reminds motorists to designate a sober driver and always wear a seatbelt.
How Sonoma County is braving severe storms
While the Russian River isn’t expected to overflow, the work to repair damaged infrastructure continues in Sonoma County. Many were left without power due to recent storms.
Monday storm updates: 1, 128 and 175 closed due to flooding, thousands without power, Tuesday’s forecast and more (UPDATED 7:24 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/9/23 7:24 p.m. — Bud Snider Park (also called Willits City Park) is...
Russian River Hasn’t Reached Flood Stage But Still Seeing Flooding Throughout Sonoma County
The Russian River has yet to swell past its banks as much as initially feared. There were no reports of major flooding on Monday night, however, some tributaries backed up, causing minor flooding in vineyards and low-lying areas in west Sonoma County. Evacuation orders are no longer planned for residents along the lower Russian River between Healdsburg and Jenner. However, the National Weather Service says that could change with one to two inches of rain expected Wednesday. Sonoma County has received more than a foot of rain in the past two weeks. The North Bay is still under a flood watch through four o’clock this afternoon.
Yolo County BOLO Subject Arrested in Ukiah McDonalds Drive-Thru on Outstanding Felony Warrants
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-31-2022, at about 0702 hours, Ukiah PD received an informational message from Yolo County Communications...
Break in the clouds offers respite before next round of rain and flood projections
photo credit: KRCB/Noah Abrams The muddy water keeps flowing and county work trucks keep moving along River Road, but earlier flood predictions failed to materialize on a sunny Monday afternoon in Guerneville. Pre-staged service trucks remain in place though, while cars and RV’s have been moved to higher ground in spots along River Road. Sandbags barricade the doors of the Monte Rio Theatre in anticipation. County spokesperson Ted Appel, who was traveling along River Road taking photos of flooded areas Monday afternoon, said the break in the rain has been well utilized. "There's been a big effort on trying to get crews into place...
