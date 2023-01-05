ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robb Report

Lego Made a 641-Piece Model of the Muscular Motorcycle That Starred in ‘The Batman’

Holy replica, Batman! The muscular modern motorcycle that starred in 2022’s The Batman, penned by graphic designer Ash Thorpe, has been turned into a Lego set. Fans of the film will be able to build their own scaled-down versions of the two-wheeler, complete with its exposed powertrain, when the set is available in March. The 641-piece build is made for kids and adults alike with all the key elements of Thorpe’s stripped-down design, including clip-on handlebars and a quad-pipe exhaust. It measures 6.5 inches high, 13 inches long and 4.5 inches wide, and will become part of Lego’s Technic line that...

