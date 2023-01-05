Read full article on original website
Drake Poses for Photo with World Cup Star, Ex-Miss Croatia Winner Ivana Knöll in Miami
It looks like Drake may have found his inspiration for his future songs after ex-Miss Croatia Ivana Knöll, who rose to international fame during the World Cup, posted a picture of them together in Miami. While Knöll was famous in Croatia for years, her international fame grew exponentially over...
Brink’s truck robbed of $300K during bank money drop in Brooklyn
A Brink's truck was robbed of $300,000 in cash by bandits during a bank money drop in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, the NYPD said Sunday.
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
Lego Made a 641-Piece Model of the Muscular Motorcycle That Starred in ‘The Batman’
Holy replica, Batman! The muscular modern motorcycle that starred in 2022’s The Batman, penned by graphic designer Ash Thorpe, has been turned into a Lego set. Fans of the film will be able to build their own scaled-down versions of the two-wheeler, complete with its exposed powertrain, when the set is available in March. The 641-piece build is made for kids and adults alike with all the key elements of Thorpe’s stripped-down design, including clip-on handlebars and a quad-pipe exhaust. It measures 6.5 inches high, 13 inches long and 4.5 inches wide, and will become part of Lego’s Technic line that...
