Holy replica, Batman! The muscular modern motorcycle that starred in 2022’s The Batman, penned by graphic designer Ash Thorpe, has been turned into a Lego set. Fans of the film will be able to build their own scaled-down versions of the two-wheeler, complete with its exposed powertrain, when the set is available in March. The 641-piece build is made for kids and adults alike with all the key elements of Thorpe’s stripped-down design, including clip-on handlebars and a quad-pipe exhaust. It measures 6.5 inches high, 13 inches long and 4.5 inches wide, and will become part of Lego’s Technic line that...

