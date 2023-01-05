ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Related
WKYC

'If it wasn't for CPR and AED, I would be dead': Lakewood man stresses importance of lifesaving training after Damar Hamlin incident

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Stephen Sroka from Lakewood said CPR and an AED saved his life when he went into sudden cardiac arrest in 2016. He understands what Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced on Monday night in Cincinnati. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle and had to be resuscitated on the field after going into cardiac arrest.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Damar Hamlin’s injury is a reminder to learn CPR

(WTRF) – Seeing someone go into cardiac arrest on national television had a jarring effect on many people. Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized, with well-wishes and prayers pouring in from across the country. In this case, Hamlin’s cardiac arrest happened in a venue with no shortage of trained emergency medical staff. However, that isn’t […]
BUFFALO, NY
CNN

What to do if someone is in cardiac arrest

If you suspect that someone has gone into cardiac arrest, there are some simple steps you can take right away that could mean the difference between life and death.
Newswatch 16

Hamlin's collapse highlights CPR training

SCRANTON, Pa. — After Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a hit during the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game, there's a lot of talk about CPR and AED training and the importance of time. Bruce Beauvais is the Operations manager with PA Ambulance and says that was...
CINCINNATI, OH
MedicalXpress

What is cardiac arrest? A heart expert explains

Cardiac arrest (or sudden cardiac arrest as it is more formally known) is a medical emergency. It happens when an event, usually an electrical disturbance, quickly and unexpectedly causes your heart to stop working. It's not the same as a heart attack, and is called sudden because it seems to happen without warning.
WAFB

WAFB

