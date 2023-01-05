ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredible pass in Warriors game has internet perplexed

 3 days ago

An incredible pass in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday has everyone amazed.

The pass occurred as Draymond Green gave the ball to Klay Thompson at the top of the three-point arc in the first quarter of the game.

Take a look:

That was amazing, right? You can’t even tell how Thompson ends up with the ball despite knowing that he does.

So, what happened? A different angle answers the question.

Green bounced his pass to Thompson. From the angle we saw, nobody could tell how he got the ball. But it was easy to see from the front angle. Just beware before you watch this, it will feel like a magic trick being ruined.

The camera angle from the first video is what made it so cool.

The Warriors wound up winning that game 143-141 in double overtime.

The post Incredible pass in Warriors game has internet perplexed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

