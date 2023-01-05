ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer Ruth Adler Schnee dies at age 99

DETROIT – Ruth Adler Schnee, a Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer, passed away at the age of 99. The Kresge Foundation announced her passing, stating that the Metro Detroit designer and 2015 Kresge Eminent Artist died on Jan. 5. According to the foundation, Schnee was a powerhouse, and her...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Eloise hospital site in Westland to be converted to hotel, restaurant

WESTLAND, Mich. – The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital site in Westland will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant and bar, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. The city of Westland was awarded a $695,000 EGLE brownfield grant to address existing contamination at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital and ensure the site’s safe reuse. Westland has partnered with 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC to redevelop the hospital as part of a multi-phase project.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Businesses camp out for marijuana dispensary licenses in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Friday at 9 a.m., the City of Riverview will begin accepting licenses for businesses wanting to operate recreational marijuana businesses. Some, like Kinship Cannabis Co, are so committed they’ve been sleeping outside city hall for the last nine days to get their application in first.
RIVERVIEW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber

DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
DETROIT, MI

