FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer Ruth Adler Schnee dies at age 99
DETROIT – Ruth Adler Schnee, a Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer, passed away at the age of 99. The Kresge Foundation announced her passing, stating that the Metro Detroit designer and 2015 Kresge Eminent Artist died on Jan. 5. According to the foundation, Schnee was a powerhouse, and her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne State University honors city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’
DETROIT – Members of the Detroit community have been coming together all week to mourn to death of the city’s “Angel of Jazz.”. Gretchen Valade, a Carhartt heiress, reportedly passed away in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3. Valade was known for many things...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Eloise hospital site in Westland to be converted to hotel, restaurant
WESTLAND, Mich. – The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital site in Westland will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant and bar, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. The city of Westland was awarded a $695,000 EGLE brownfield grant to address existing contamination at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital and ensure the site’s safe reuse. Westland has partnered with 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC to redevelop the hospital as part of a multi-phase project.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Enjoy the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival along the riverfront
DETROIT – Sunday is the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival, and you and your loved ones can enjoy many activities while hanging out along the riverfront. The event is presented by Bedrock and is taking place at Valade Park. The Fire & Ice Festival will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan teen wins Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s annual Young Artist Competition
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has announced that Bhargava R. Kulkarni has won its 2022-23 Young Artist Competition. The 14-year-old cellist from Okemos, Michigan, will receive a $500 cash prize and the opportunity to perform this year with the Symphony. On Dec. 3, 2022, seven finalists...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police locate BMW from fatal hit-and-run of Michigan State University senior in Oakland Township -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays. Police have located the BMW they believe struck and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family living in Village Oak Apartments in Farmington Hills speak out about issues
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – It’s been a little over a week since we had that winter storm that disrupted many families. Sadly some are still feeling the impact. Residents living at Village Oaks Apartments in Farmington Hills continue to live in the aftermath of burst pipes -- A nightmare that has been ongoing since Christmas Day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays. Crash details. The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Internet company aims to reach rural, underserved communities with new Ann Arbor hub
SALINE, Mich. – Mercury Broadband has opened its Ann Arbor Area Service Center with the goal of bringing reliable High Speed Internet to Washtenaw County’s rural areas and underserved communities. Justin Girardot has been named the General Manager of the new center, located in Saline. The company was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit native, former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill talks childhood, career in candid interview
DETROIT – Detroit native sports journalist Jemele Hill is not afraid to speak her mind, and has never shied away from controversy. The former ESPN anchor is opening up even more in her new book “Uphill,” where she dives into her personal life and explains how growing up in Detroit helped shape her into the woman she is today.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor schools strongly urging students, staff to wear masks upon return from winter break
ANN ARBOR – In a message sent to the Ann Arbor Public Schools community on Friday, Superintendent Jeanice Swift urged students, teachers and staff to wear face masks during the first two weeks of school following winter break. “As we return to school in 2023, our continued priority is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Businesses camp out for marijuana dispensary licenses in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Friday at 9 a.m., the City of Riverview will begin accepting licenses for businesses wanting to operate recreational marijuana businesses. Some, like Kinship Cannabis Co, are so committed they’ve been sleeping outside city hall for the last nine days to get their application in first.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 arrested in shooting outside of Oak Park High School; 2 schools to be closed Monday
OAK PARK, Mich. – The Oak Park school district announced Saturday that four individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting that took place outside of Oak Park High School on Friday. In response to the shooting, classes are canceled for students at Oak Park High School and NOVA...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940 million ahead of Jan. 6, 2023, drawing
LANSING, Mich. – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $940 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. It comes with a cash option of $483.5 million. Since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize. The record remains $1.537...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police raid Detroit home in connection with shooting at undercover officers
DETROIT – Dearborn police officers have raided a home they believe is in connection to a shooting at undercover officers in Detroit. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 5) near Electric and Omaha streets. Sources told Local 4 that the raid is connected to shots fired earlier this week at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dog rescued from freezing cold on Christmas Day is on road to recovery in Ecorse
ECORSE, Mich. – A boxer pitbull mix had been left out in the middle of the deep freeze around Christmas Day. She was curled up in a ball, struggling to stay warm, when rescuers found her in Ecorse near West Jefferson Avenue and West Outer Drive. She’s well on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The pain is not getting better’: Detroit mother searching for son’s killer 10 years later
DETROIT – Ten years later and a Detroit mother is seeking justice for her son, Petty Officer Terrence Hill Jr., who was killed on Detroit’s west side. His mother, Julia Spencer, wants people to take another look at photos of her son. She’s hoping for tips leading to the arrest of his murderer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Volunteer veterinarians desperately needed at Detroit Animal Care and Control
DETROIT – A call for help has been issued as Detroit Animal Care and Control no longer has a veterinarian. The city has been actively recruiting for a year but has yet to find a senior vet to staff the shelter. “We’re facing the same challenge as shelters across...
