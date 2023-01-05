ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoy1047.com

Shreveport PD arrests four after manhunt

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. yesterday. The vehicle refused to stop and led patrol officers on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant. Upon crashing, four armed suspects fled from the vehicle. A K-9 officer located three of the suspects...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Four arrested after car chase with Shreveport police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman, child die following crash; SPD makes arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman and child injured Tuesday night when a vehicle was broadsided by a man Shreveport police said was trying to evade a traffic stop have died. And late Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for the two deaths. Terrance Dangerfield, 24, is charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish Sheriffs search for 22-year-old

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Vivian man who left home, and his family believes he may harm himself. Caddo 911 logs show that a CPSO was investigating “suspicious circumstances” just after 8 a.m. on Boyter Street near the intersection of Trees City Road and Helpmate Road.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

4 people arrested after leading police on chase, driving into fire hydrant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 9, four males were arrested after running away from Shreveport patrol officers during an attempted traffic stop. Around 5 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Greenwood Road at Broadway Avenue. The car refused to stop and led officers on chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton, where the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Testimony starts in trial of Mya Patel’s accused killer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Testimony began Wednesday in two high-profile homicide cases in Caddo District Court. In one case, 35-year-old Joseph Lee Smith, of Shreveport, is on trial on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Mya Vimal Patel. The 5-year-old girl died in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023

A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police

Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Father of fatally shot Vivian teen speaks out

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) — Corterion Collins was shot and killed in Vivian on Dec. 29, 2022. Now his father is speaking about the tragic loss. Collins was a 17-year-old senior at North Caddo High School when he lost his life to gun violence. Cortez Collins, the father of the...
VIVIAN, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo District Attorney: Trials set for downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting; child fatally shot on Monkhouse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men will stand trial for unrelated fatal shootings in Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. In a media release, the DA said 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow would be tried for June 9, 2019, fatal shootings of Chasmine Walters and Leejerryius Traveone Baines. Walters and Baines were shot outside Royalty Cigar and Hookah Lounge in downtown Shreveport. A third victim was not identified but was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Hunting for Man Who Shot Four-Year-Old

On January 7th, 2023, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 2900 block of Peach Street on reports of a shooting. Responding officers found that a four-year-old child was struck by gunfire while playing on a local playground. The injured child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy