Shreveport Police Investigation Yields Loads of Drugs and Guns
On January 6th, 2023, members of the Shreveport Police Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road. Marcus Thomas (1-22-82) was arrested at the conclusion of the investigation that led...
Four arrested after car chase with Shreveport police
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.
Woman, child die following crash; SPD makes arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman and child injured Tuesday night when a vehicle was broadsided by a man Shreveport police said was trying to evade a traffic stop have died. And late Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for the two deaths. Terrance Dangerfield, 24, is charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
Caddo Parish Sheriffs search for 22-year-old
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Vivian man who left home, and his family believes he may harm himself. Caddo 911 logs show that a CPSO was investigating “suspicious circumstances” just after 8 a.m. on Boyter Street near the intersection of Trees City Road and Helpmate Road.
Testimony starts in trial of Mya Patel’s accused killer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Testimony began Wednesday in two high-profile homicide cases in Caddo District Court. In one case, 35-year-old Joseph Lee Smith, of Shreveport, is on trial on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Mya Vimal Patel. The 5-year-old girl died in...
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
KSLA
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
Renata Lewis’ family needs help after Saturday’s senseless act of crime
The family of Renata Lewis, a 42 woman who was killed early Saturday morning "by a senseless act of crime," is asking for the assistance of those who love her to help in Ms. Lewis' burial.
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
Caddo, Bossier officials hold ceremony for National Human Trafficking Awareness Month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City officials from Caddo and Bossier parishes gathered Wednesday, Jan. 11 for a National Human Trafficking Awareness Month ceremony. This was the second annual event held between both parishes, with support of law enforcement agencies and area nonprofits. Mayors Tommy Chandler and Tom Arceneaux presented proclamations...
Father of fatally shot Vivian teen speaks out
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) — Corterion Collins was shot and killed in Vivian on Dec. 29, 2022. Now his father is speaking about the tragic loss. Collins was a 17-year-old senior at North Caddo High School when he lost his life to gun violence. Cortez Collins, the father of the...
Four-Year-Old Innocent Bystander Shot in Shreveport Altercation
In the afternoon of January 7th, shots rang out on Peach Street. Just before noon, Shreveport police were called to the scene of a shooting involving multiple people. According to Shreveport Police Department, an altercation involving 2 groups of people, lead to a gunfight. The two groups seem to have...
Caddo District Attorney: Trials set for downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting; child fatally shot on Monkhouse
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men will stand trial for unrelated fatal shootings in Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. In a media release, the DA said 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow would be tried for June 9, 2019, fatal shootings of Chasmine Walters and Leejerryius Traveone Baines. Walters and Baines were shot outside Royalty Cigar and Hookah Lounge in downtown Shreveport. A third victim was not identified but was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
