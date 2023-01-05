Innocent bystander shot in possible road rage hopes gunman is held responsible

In 2022, 13 Investigates found an average of four people were shot and injured each day in Houston. Accountability can be hard to come by in their cases. Without big changes, it's a trend that may continue in 2023. An innocent bystander was caught up in a possible road rage shooting just two days into the new year.

As with the trend, there is no word of an arrest for the person who shot the woman. That's why she asked ABC13 not to show her face. She described herself as someone who goes to work and then comes home. Now she is also a shooting survivor, which means her case is less likely to be solved.

"Out of all the people, me getting shot. Why me?" she wondered. The other big question for this victim is who shot her? Road rage may be the answer to why.

She was on her way home from work Sunday night when she stopped near the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Calhoun Road in southeast Houston. That's when she said she saw two drivers get into a crash.

"As I was actually getting out, the guy just started shooting as we were running to go inside the gas station to the store," she said.

Bandages covered wounds on her arm and legs where she was hit four times.

"I didn't know if I was going to make it or not," she said. "I thought I just got grazed, but when I looked at my arm, I saw I started bleeding. I was like, 'Wow. I just got shot.'"

Police are working to identify and arrest the person responsible for her injuries, but data obtained last fall by 13 Investigates shows that may be difficult. While the Houston Police Department clears 84% of homicide cases, the number drops to about 30% for aggravated assault with a firearm.

At that time, an assistant chief said the department needed more detectives, better leads, and witnesses or victims willing to work with them.

"I just hope they do catch that person, because I do want to press charges," the victim said.

She said the bullets that hit her came from a newer model, black, four-door sedan with tinted windows. Though the gas station owners would not release video to ABC13, she said she hoped surveillance cameras captured a good look at the shooter. It's information police will need to solve her case as she focuses on recovery.

"They told me it could've been worse. It could've hit one of my arteries, and I could've been gone. I just pray that I'm still alive," she said.