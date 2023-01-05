ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Innocent bystander shot in possible road rage hopes gunman is held responsible

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jk3Ke_0k3ybtMR00

In 2022, 13 Investigates found an average of four people were shot and injured each day in Houston. Accountability can be hard to come by in their cases. Without big changes, it's a trend that may continue in 2023. An innocent bystander was caught up in a possible road rage shooting just two days into the new year.

As with the trend, there is no word of an arrest for the person who shot the woman. That's why she asked ABC13 not to show her face. She described herself as someone who goes to work and then comes home. Now she is also a shooting survivor, which means her case is less likely to be solved.

"Out of all the people, me getting shot. Why me?" she wondered. The other big question for this victim is who shot her? Road rage may be the answer to why.

She was on her way home from work Sunday night when she stopped near the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Calhoun Road in southeast Houston. That's when she said she saw two drivers get into a crash.

"As I was actually getting out, the guy just started shooting as we were running to go inside the gas station to the store," she said.

Bandages covered wounds on her arm and legs where she was hit four times.

"I didn't know if I was going to make it or not," she said. "I thought I just got grazed, but when I looked at my arm, I saw I started bleeding. I was like, 'Wow. I just got shot.'"

Police are working to identify and arrest the person responsible for her injuries, but data obtained last fall by 13 Investigates shows that may be difficult. While the Houston Police Department clears 84% of homicide cases, the number drops to about 30% for aggravated assault with a firearm.

At that time, an assistant chief said the department needed more detectives, better leads, and witnesses or victims willing to work with them.

"I just hope they do catch that person, because I do want to press charges," the victim said.

She said the bullets that hit her came from a newer model, black, four-door sedan with tinted windows. Though the gas station owners would not release video to ABC13, she said she hoped surveillance cameras captured a good look at the shooter. It's information police will need to solve her case as she focuses on recovery.

"They told me it could've been worse. It could've hit one of my arteries, and I could've been gone. I just pray that I'm still alive," she said.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
onscene.tv

Houston Police Strike & Kill ANOTHER Pedestrian | Houston

LOCATION: 5500 Aldine Bender Rd. HPD officer was involved in a fatal auto vs pedestrian. The ped is deceased at the scene. It was reported the HPD officer was responding to a non code 1 call. Lights and sirens are not needed. He was traveling westbound on Aldine Bender Rd...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Takeoff Murder Suspect Patrick Clark Bond Paid By “Concerned Citizen”: Report

Clark was released on $1 million bond, reportedly paid by a “concerned citizen and family friend” who believes in his innocence. After multiple attempts to get out of jail, Patrick Clark has been released on bond. He is the chief suspect in the murder of Takeoff, and it was expected that Clark wouldn’t be able to make bail. Initially set at $2 million, the bond was later lowered to $1 million. Days ago, it was announced that Clark made bond and would find freedom once again, but questions were raised regarding who put up the bill.
HOUSTON, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
onscene.tv

Woman Possibly Shot During Road Rage Incident | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-4-23 | 12:54 a.m. HPD responded to a report of a possible road rage incident where shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. A Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. There was an adult female...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

VIDEO: Pablo Patino seen climbing out of house while it's on fire after standoff in Spring

A neighbor captured video of Pablo Patino Bustos, 28, climbing out of the roof of his own house he set on fire after an hours-long standoff in Spring, Texas. Authorities said the standoff began after the ex-wife of Bustos went to the home to pick up some items with them present as she thought he might be there. As they were clearing the house, they came into contact with Bustos who said he had a gun and officers pulled back and set up a perimeter. (Video Courtesy of Warren Garrett/Neighbor)
SPRING, TX
KLTV

Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Houston

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox26houston.com

Standoff with house fire suspect in Spring

A Houston SWAT team is surrounding a house where a domestic violence suspect refuses to come out and heavy smoke can be seen coming from outside of the Breckenridge Park subdivision. FOX 26's Damali Keith is on the scene to give us more information.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy