Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in DallasDallas, TX
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football PlayerLarry LeaseAllen, TX
The Flavours of Dallas: A Guide to the Delicious Foods and Restaurants in the CityCorrie WritingDallas, TX
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - Kick off is less than 24 hours away in Frisco, Texas where NDSU and South Dakota State will face off for a shot at the national championship. But the teams aren’t the only ones who’ve overcome challenges to make it here. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
Jon Smith Subs Opening in North Texas
Two spots are planned--one in Frisco and one in Fort Worth.
valleynewslive.com
Frisco businesses prep for busy weekend
FRISCO, TX (Valley News Live) - Bison fans are starting to arrive in Frisco, Texas for Sunday’s FCS Championship matchup against the SDSU Jackrabbits. Preparations for local businesses have been in the works for weeks. “The North Dakota Folk can throw down a beer or two, so we’ll be...
These North Texas cities named among the worst for an active lifestyle in 2023
A new report from WalletHub has ranked 100 of the biggest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, and parts of North Texas need some improvement.
valleynewslive.com
NDSU Bison makes trek to Frisco for championship game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NDSU Bison football team left Fargo and headed to Frisco, Texas ahead of Sunday’s big game. “I’m very excited about this game on Sunday,” said NDSU Running Back TaMerick Williams. In just a few days, the Bison will battle it...
Dallas sushi shop named the best place to get sushi in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is home to plenty of great places to eat. You can almost find a restaurant for every type of cuisine. If you are in the mood for sushi, there are tons of great options for you. Speaking of sushi Saturday, Jan. 6, is National Tempura Day.
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU players soak in FCS Championship atmosphere
FRISCO, Texas (Dakota News Now) - The final bit of Jackrabbit Blue is down on one of Toyota Stadium’s endzones. While this trip to Frisco isn’t the first for many players for South Dakota State, it is the first time they’ve really got to soak in atmosphere.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Grasslands, forests, and wetlands teeming with wildlife await you on this amazing road trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This road trip is relatively short, which is perfect for a short getaway as it packs a punch with vineyards, beautiful lakes and many outdoor activity opportunities. The 190-mile road...
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
Corrie Writing
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas
Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Texas Police Hilariously Roast 'Scrawny Bad Guy' On Social Media
This is a good laugh! 🤣
Your Guide To The Best Places For Steak In Collin County
When it comes to steak, Collin County has a rich and storied history. The 19th century saw herds of longhorn cattle traverse the Texas Road, also known as the Shawnee Trail. It was the principal trail over which cattle were driven to northern markets through Dallas, Preston and Collin County.
Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney
New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
What to expect from Saturday’s cold front & next week’s weather in North Texas
A warm and breezy day will be present on Friday in the North Texas region before a cold front makes its way through on Saturday with some rain chances in the afternoon/evening time in some parts of N. TX.
CandysDirt.com
Enjoy Lake Views (And The Life To Go With It) At This Rowlett Beauty
Here’s the thing about Rowlett, there are some real hidden gems out there. Some freaking modern, tucked on a hillside, curve your car around back because again, it’s on a hill gems. And some, like this one at 402 Point Royal Drive, have lake views. Plus you don’t have to cross the diabolical bridge. Diabolical only when there’s an accident and traffic slows to so much of a crawl, it’d be quicker to walk. You know those really special moments when you lament the fact that we still don’t have flying cars, despite being promised them by The Jetsons.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Open casting for "1883: The Bass Reeves Story"
Now's your chance to see yourself on the big screen.
