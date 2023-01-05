ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
Frisco businesses prep for busy weekend

FRISCO, TX (Valley News Live) - Bison fans are starting to arrive in Frisco, Texas for Sunday’s FCS Championship matchup against the SDSU Jackrabbits. Preparations for local businesses have been in the works for weeks. “The North Dakota Folk can throw down a beer or two, so we’ll be...
NDSU Bison makes trek to Frisco for championship game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NDSU Bison football team left Fargo and headed to Frisco, Texas ahead of Sunday’s big game. “I’m very excited about this game on Sunday,” said NDSU Running Back TaMerick Williams. In just a few days, the Bison will battle it...
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
SDSU players soak in FCS Championship atmosphere

FRISCO, Texas (Dakota News Now) - The final bit of Jackrabbit Blue is down on one of Toyota Stadium’s endzones. While this trip to Frisco isn’t the first for many players for South Dakota State, it is the first time they’ve really got to soak in atmosphere.
Road Trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Grasslands, forests, and wetlands teeming with wildlife await you on this amazing road trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This road trip is relatively short, which is perfect for a short getaway as it packs a punch with vineyards, beautiful lakes and many outdoor activity opportunities. The 190-mile road...
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas

Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney

New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
Enjoy Lake Views (And The Life To Go With It) At This Rowlett Beauty

Here’s the thing about Rowlett, there are some real hidden gems out there. Some freaking modern, tucked on a hillside, curve your car around back because again, it’s on a hill gems. And some, like this one at 402 Point Royal Drive, have lake views. Plus you don’t have to cross the diabolical bridge. Diabolical only when there’s an accident and traffic slows to so much of a crawl, it’d be quicker to walk. You know those really special moments when you lament the fact that we still don’t have flying cars, despite being promised them by The Jetsons.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
