Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Notre Dame: Three Things Learned

Pete Nance sat out yesterday’s game against Notre Dame, so you’d forgive Tar Heel fans for being a bit nervous going into a match-up with a team that has given UNC fits in recent seasons. Turns out, Carolina threaded the good vibes from the last 14 minutes of the Wake Forest win and great bench contributions to into an emphatic 81-64 win. Here are three things learned from the triumph over the Irish.
UNC excels with three-guard lineup in win over Notre Dame

It isn’t often that you can say a 17-point win felt even less close than the final score would suggest, but UNC showed themselves to be the clearly superior team in their 81-64 win over Notre Dame on Saturday. Even playing short-handed without Pete Nance, Hubert Davis’ three-guard lineup excelled with Seth Trimble getting his first start.
UNC vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch

Carolina looks to keep its streaky season going with back-to-back home wins. After a furious second half (and a career-high scoring from Leaky Black!) the Tar Heels put away Wake Forest 88-79. Notre Dame comes to town winless in ACC play (0-4) and fresh off a 70-63 loss at Boston College. The Irish have been a bugaboo to Carolina in recent years, but at home, the Heels really ought to stomp them.
UNC Basketball: Notre Dame Game Thread

UNC fans definitely didn’t get to sleep in long this morning. The 11:30 tipoff against Notre Dame is certainly an early one. Carolina comes into the matinee after showing some toughness in their win over Wake Forest in Chapel Hill on Wednesday. So far this season, the Tar Heels are undefeated at home.
UNC Basketball: Feelin’ It

You’ll know when it happens. It could be in a sold-out arena, on the biggest stage; it could be at a local high school game; it could even be that guy in rec specs and knee pads at the YMCA. Depending on the person, it could be an unspoken thing or come with a mess of trash talk, but either way—you’ll know it. One goes down, could be a fluke. Two go down and you start to wonder. As the third shot pops the bottom of the net, you’re pretty sure of it. He’s feelin’ it. It’s the type of feeling you love as a fan, and hate as a defender.
