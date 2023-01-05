TV Talk: New season of ‘The Bachelor’ features Pittsburgher

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ stars Cara Ammon, originally from Pittsburgh.

Cara Ammon, a 27-year-old recruiter originally from Pittsburgh, will be among the 30 contestants on the upcoming 27th season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” (8-10 p.m. Jan. 23, WTAE-TV) competing for the affection of bachelor Zach Shallcross.

ABC’s bio for Ammon says she works in an office in New York City, when she’s not “jamming out to Justin Bieber while walking around New York City.

“She really has her life figured out, from her career to her social life, but there’s one major piece missing ― a husband,” ABC’s bio states. “Cara has tried dating apps and being set up, but she is way more excited about this new, unique opportunity to find love with Zach.”

ABC also says that Ammon loves Christmas music, is not a good cook but is great at “assembling meals” and that nothing upsets her more than “seeing garbage on the sidewalk.”

Online “Bachelor” spoiler sleuth Reality Steve reported in September that Ammon would be a part of the new season and identified her as a lateral recruiter for JP Morgan who is a 2017 Penn State grad.

As for the Bachelor, Shallcross is a 26-year-old tech executive living in Texas who’s originally from Anaheim Hills, Calif. He first appeared in the ABC franchise on season 19 of “The Bachelorette” where he self-eliminated near the end of the show’s July-September 2022 season.

