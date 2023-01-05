ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

TV Talk: New season of ‘The Bachelor’ features Pittsburgher

By Rob Owen
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFRWM_0k3yaXAm00
ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ stars Cara Ammon, originally from Pittsburgh.

Cara Ammon, a 27-year-old recruiter originally from Pittsburgh, will be among the 30 contestants on the upcoming 27th season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” (8-10 p.m. Jan. 23, WTAE-TV) competing for the affection of bachelor Zach Shallcross.

ABC’s bio for Ammon says she works in an office in New York City, when she’s not “jamming out to Justin Bieber while walking around New York City.

“She really has her life figured out, from her career to her social life, but there’s one major piece missing ― a husband,” ABC’s bio states. “Cara has tried dating apps and being set up, but she is way more excited about this new, unique opportunity to find love with Zach.”

ABC also says that Ammon loves Christmas music, is not a good cook but is great at “assembling meals” and that nothing upsets her more than “seeing garbage on the sidewalk.”

Online “Bachelor” spoiler sleuth Reality Steve reported in September that Ammon would be a part of the new season and identified her as a lateral recruiter for JP Morgan who is a 2017 Penn State grad.

As for the Bachelor, Shallcross is a 26-year-old tech executive living in Texas who’s originally from Anaheim Hills, Calif. He first appeared in the ABC franchise on season 19 of “The Bachelorette” where he self-eliminated near the end of the show’s July-September 2022 season.

You can reach TV writer Rob Owen at rowen@triblive.com or 412-380-8559. Follow Rob on Twitter or Facebook. Ask TV questions by email or phone. Please include your first name and location.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

Golden Globes: ‘Abbott Elementary’ will break network curse and win Best Comedy Series

Following three straight years of Best Comedy Series Golden Globe lineups consisting only of cable or streaming shows, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” has broken the monotony and emerged as a solid frontrunner in the current race. It has been seven years since this or any of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s top honors have gone to a broadcast network program, but the tide now appears sure to turn, especially since the five nominations received by “Abbott Elementary” make it the most-recognized TV program of the year. The shows challenging “Abbott Elementary” in the 2023 Best Comedy Series contest are 2022 winner “Hacks”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

CSI: Vegas Fans Are Heartbroken Over Catherine's Discovery In Season 2 Episode 8

Season 1 of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff "CSI: Vegas" premiered in late 2021, bringing the franchise back to TV for the first time since the conclusions of "CSI" in 2015 and "CSI: Cyber" in 2016. However, unlike "Cyber" and other prior spinoffs that all take place in largely original settings, "Vegas" sees the return major players from the original "CSI" series and pairs them with some younger talent, such that it's more of a hybrid sequel/reboot.
purewow.com

Everything We Know About ‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser’s Kids

Griffin Arthur Fraser was born on September 17, 2002. In 2018, Brendan sat down for an interview with GQ and revealed that Griffin is on the autism spectrum. “My oldest son Griffin has special needs,” the actor said. “He’s autistic.”. Brendan also revealed that he brings...
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)

Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
ScreenCrush

‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Reunites in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Featurette

When That ’90s Show debuts on Netflix next month, it will be 16 years since That ’70s Show ended its first run on Fox. (There was a That ’80s Show in between, but we don’t talk about that.) When the series returns, it will mostly focus on a new cast of teenagers living in Wisconsin in the 1990s — but many of the franchise’s original stars will appear in guest roles, and Eric Forman’s parents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith), are full-time characters as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
KTLA

Neil deGrasse Tyson tackles misinformation in doc ‘A Shot in the Arm’

Neil deGrasse Tyson is a famed Peabody-winning astrophysicist and television host who recently served as executive producer of a brand new documentary that is set to premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The film is called “A Shot in the Arm” and centers around public health, vaccines and the anti-vaccination movement. He calls […]
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Variety

AMC Dumps Sci-Fi Comedy Series ‘Demascus’ Despite Series Order

AMC has opted not to move forward with the series “Demascus,” Variety has confirmed. The show was ordered to series at the cabler back in February 2022 and had completed production but will no longer air on AMC. The news comes after Variety exclusively reported that AMC was also not proceeding with Season 2 of the legal drama “61st Street” or with its planned series adaptation of the novel “Invitation to a Bonfire.” The decisions were made as part of cost cutting measures announced by AMC in December 2022, in which the company stated it would take write-downs for up to...
PennLive.com

How to watch ‘Secrets in the Building’ LMN movie premiere, stream for free (1/6/23)

Lifetime Movie Network’s latest thriller movie “Secrets in the Building” will premiere Friday, January 6 at 8 p.m. Starring Shemeka Wright, Kia Dorsey, Katelin Chesna, Justin Berti, and Frontera Tori Griffith, the movie tells the story of Michelle and her daughter, Norah, who move to a different house after the death of Michell’s husband. They soon discover someone is out to get them out of the building and will stop at nothing to remove them.
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
994
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy