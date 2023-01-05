Read full article on original website
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game enforcement staff will be increasing patrols this winter in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area ( Boise River WMA). The Boise River WMA is 36,000 acres in the foothills of the Boise mountains including the areas in Emmet, Horseshoe Bend, and Idaho City and along both Lucky Peak and Arrowrock Reservoirs. The Boise River WMA supports more than 300 species of wildlife.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest announced Bobbi Filbert as the District Ranger for the Salmon-Cobalt/Leadore Ranger Districts. The post New Salmon-Cobalt/Leadore District Ranger announced appeared first on Local News 8.
