ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

UH sports enters a new era with AD Matlin stepping down

By Manolo Morales
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiDFQ_0k3yZXYx00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii sports will enter a new era. Athletics Director David Matlin said he’s stepping down in June. President David Lassner said it will be tough to find a replacement.

Matlin surprised a lot of people with his announcement, leaving the job the UH president said is one of the toughest in the state. When it comes to UH sports, everyone has an opinion on how the athletics director should do the job.

“He’s one of the most thoughtful and respected athletic directors, both regionally and nationally, and our program is in really strong shape compared to when he inherited it just about eight years ago,” said Lassner.

“It’s lonely at the top. You make decisions and you deal with the consequences, but when you’re grounded in your own belief system, I think that’s really valuable,” said UH men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade.

Among his accomplishments, the UH men’s volleyball team won back-to-back national championships. Lassner said he’s also proud of the coaches Matlin has hired. This despite some controversy over football coach Todd Graham who wound up quitting. Along with choosing Timmy Chang to replace Graham instead of June Jones.

“They’re so dedicated to Hawaii and while we watch coaches jumping around the country for more and more money, our coaches are here because they want to be here,” said Lassner.

Lassner said he’s still trying to put together the details on choosing Matlin’s replacement. Ultimately, Lassner will have to pick someone who he will then recommend to the Board of Regents. And the board will have the final decision. Lassner said he would like to pick someone with strong Hawaii ties.

“So that doesn’t mean local necessarily, but the job is so involved in community connections. It’s hard to see somebody succeeding with no concept of who we are,” said Lassner.

Matlin makes around $300,000 a year and his contract was set to expire this year. The head of the House Higher Education Committee said she would like the selection process to be transparent, with public input.

“I would like to see students have an opportunity to weigh in, especially student athletes because this has an impact on them,” said Rep. Amy Perruso.

Lassner said students will get a chance to weigh in.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

JuCo DB Justin Sinclair ready for next step at Hawaii

There was once a time where December of 2022 could have marked the end of a four-year college career for Justin Sinclair. But after twists and turns, the past month marked just the beginning of his Division-I journey by signing with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Sinclair was tabbed by 247Sports...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

73rd Narcissus Queen appears on Good Morning Hawaii

HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii announces Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023. The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil

First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu hotel becomes first in state to have drone light show

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Kahala Hotel & Resort became the first business in Hawaii to put on a drone light show. It's paving the way here for a trend that's gaining momentum across the US. Hundreds of hotel guests at The Kahala greeted 2023 with a gorgeous light show in...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy