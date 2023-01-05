ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, ID

kmvt

Early morning incident on I-84 claims the life of Mountain Home man

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home man is dead following an accident on Interstate 84. The incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30, in the eastbound lanes at milepost 161. Idaho State Police say the 58-year-old crossed the median in his pickup, through the westbound lanes, and...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead in pickup truck crash on Interstate 84

Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:29 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at milepost 161 on I-84 in Gooding County. A 58-year-old Mountain Home man was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed the median, traveled through the westbound lanes, and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver passed away at the scene. At this point, troopers believe the 58-year-old suffered a medical emergency. The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death along with the driver's identity. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant child dies

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people are behind bars in Mountain Home after the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive infant. On January 5th. the Mountain Home P.D. and Elmore County ambulance responded to a residence for a report of...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Trucker dies after semi leaves freeway and jackknifes

Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I84 at milepost 173 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled. The driver was wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries on scene.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man dies in semi-truck crash on Interstate 84 east of Jerome

Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I84 at milepost 173 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled. The driver was wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries on scene. This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.
JEROME, ID
95.7 KEZJ

7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks

The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Schrenk, Portia

DECLO—Portia Schrenk, a 72-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, from complications from pneumonia. She was born March 22, 1950, in Burley, Idaho, the only daughter of Cleo Cook and Olga Parish Critchfield. She has two younger brothers, Kim...
DECLO, ID
kmvt

Cassia School District is looking for voter approval for new plant facilities levy in March

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past 10 years, the Cassia County School District has had a plant facilities levy in effect, that is set to expire this year. “For ongoing maintenance, and facility maintenance, and equipment upgrades and needs,” said Clay Adams, Director of Operations. Now, the school district is seeking to pass a 32.7-million-dollar levy over the next 10 years.
BURLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Truck driver hit and killed on I-84

BOISE — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred Tuesday at approximately 6:36 a.m., on westbound Interstate 84, near milepost 65.9 in Ada County. A black Subaru Forester driven by a 52-year-old male from Hammett was traveling westbound on Interstate 84. A 35-year-old...
ADA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Former Gooding lineman Andrew Carter wins NAIA Rimington award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carroll College lineman and former Gooding Senator Andrew Carter is once again getting national recognition. Carter, after only being named a second-team All-American, earned the NAIA Rimington Award. The Rimington award is given to the best center at each level of college football. “It...
GOODING, ID

