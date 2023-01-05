ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weathersfield, VT

newportdispatch.com

Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison

LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilmanton woman arrested for impersonating sheriff online

LACONIA — Megan Murphy, 26, of Gilmanton, was arrested Friday for submitting a form, pretending to be from Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright, through the New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse website. The police are charging Murphy with criminal defamation. “We conducted an investigation regarding the electronic communication sent...
GILMANTON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
WALLINGFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
LEICESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for trespass, disorderly conduct in Bradford

BRADFORD — A 23-year-old man from Orange was arrested in Bradford on Tuesday. Police say they were notified that a man was told to leave the Valley Vista and refused to do so. According to the report, he was being violent at the time. Police identified the man as...
BRADFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive on December 30, at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was observed to be impaired by alcohol and arrested for suspicion of driving under the...
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Police say two people were arrested following an incident in Montpelier on New Year Eve. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Hill Street at around 10:05 p.m. The driver was determined to have court-ordered conditions of release establishing a curfew at their residence. Police say...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action

Hungry goats want to help dispose of your old pine trees. A Colchester farm has an interesting way of recycling unwanted Christmas trees. Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning. Town of Essex...
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on Route 5, Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD — A 44-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for DUI drugs following a crash in Weathersfield yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Police say that the driver, Brian Hill, was under the influence while operating a motor vehicle. Hill was placed...
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland police name new K9

RUTLAND — The Rutland City Police have named their new police dog King Nash. The name was chosen after the community voted on potential names for the K9. “We want to thank our community for helping us name our newest 4-pawed officer,” the department said in a statement.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A 40-year-old man from Springfield was arrested on a warrant in Rockingham last week. Authorities say they were notified on December 29, that Jared I. Stockman was at a home on Saxtons River Road at around 8:50 p.m. Stockman had an active arrest warrant and was arrested...
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for disorderly conduct, burglary in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested in Leicester this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a dispute at a home at around 11:30 a.m. Police allege that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, entered into an occupied dwelling in which he had no right to do so. Following an...
LEICESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for 2 suspects in Jiffy Mart robbery in Lebanon

LEBANON — Police are still investigating a theft that occurred in Lebanon, New Hampshire back in December. Authorities were notified of two men that stole money from a safe at the Exit 18 Jiffy Mart at around 9:30 p.m. Police say one suspect distracted the clerks while the second...
LEBANON, NH

