WMUR.com
Officers involved in deadly shooting incident of 17-year-old in Gilford identified
GILFORD, N.H. — The two officers involved in the deadly shooting incident of a 17-year-old at his home in Gilford on New Year's Day have been identified. Mischa Fay was shot after police were called to his home on Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife.
newportdispatch.com
Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison
LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilmanton woman arrested for impersonating sheriff online
LACONIA — Megan Murphy, 26, of Gilmanton, was arrested Friday for submitting a form, pretending to be from Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright, through the New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse website. The police are charging Murphy with criminal defamation. “We conducted an investigation regarding the electronic communication sent...
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
WMUR.com
Concord woman accused of threatening to set girl on fire pleads guilty
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord woman has pleaded guilty to several charges after threatening to set a teenage girl on fire. The victim was at the Merrimack Superior Court hearing Thursday and said she didn't want the woman to go to prison. Viviana Peter Ajby pleaded guilty to criminal...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
Police arrest 2 Massachusetts men accused of attempting to sell fentanyl on I-95
Police say they heard about the meeting spot Thursday, which was near Exit 5.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trespass, disorderly conduct in Bradford
BRADFORD — A 23-year-old man from Orange was arrested in Bradford on Tuesday. Police say they were notified that a man was told to leave the Valley Vista and refused to do so. According to the report, he was being violent at the time. Police identified the man as...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive on December 30, at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was observed to be impaired by alcohol and arrested for suspicion of driving under the...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police say two people were arrested following an incident in Montpelier on New Year Eve. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Hill Street at around 10:05 p.m. The driver was determined to have court-ordered conditions of release establishing a curfew at their residence. Police say...
WMUR.com
Man accused of stabbing 2 outside Manchester homeless shelter held without bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A homeless man accused of stabbing two others near a Manchester shelter on New Year's Eve is being held without bail. Charles Dexter, 34, is being held in preventative detention after a judge cited his long criminal record in court Wednesday. Police said a fight broke...
WCAX
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
Hungry goats want to help dispose of your old pine trees. A Colchester farm has an interesting way of recycling unwanted Christmas trees. Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning. Town of Essex...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on Route 5, Weathersfield
WEATHERSFIELD — A 44-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for DUI drugs following a crash in Weathersfield yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Police say that the driver, Brian Hill, was under the influence while operating a motor vehicle. Hill was placed...
newportdispatch.com
Rutland police name new K9
RUTLAND — The Rutland City Police have named their new police dog King Nash. The name was chosen after the community voted on potential names for the K9. “We want to thank our community for helping us name our newest 4-pawed officer,” the department said in a statement.
NHPR
Police shot Gilford teen allegedly armed with a knife within two minutes of arriving, call logs show
Police officers responding to a distress call in Gilford on New Year’s Day were on scene for approximately two minutes before shooting and killing a teenager inside his home who was allegedly armed with a knife. Mischa Fay, 17, was killed by a single gunshot fired by an officer,...
ACLU-VT urges dismissal of criminal charges for Montpelier man arrested at city council meeting
Stephen Whitaker, who refused to stop speaking during the June meeting, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Read the story on VTDigger here: ACLU-VT urges dismissal of criminal charges for Montpelier man arrested at city council meeting.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A 40-year-old man from Springfield was arrested on a warrant in Rockingham last week. Authorities say they were notified on December 29, that Jared I. Stockman was at a home on Saxtons River Road at around 8:50 p.m. Stockman had an active arrest warrant and was arrested...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct, burglary in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested in Leicester this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a dispute at a home at around 11:30 a.m. Police allege that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, entered into an occupied dwelling in which he had no right to do so. Following an...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for 2 suspects in Jiffy Mart robbery in Lebanon
LEBANON — Police are still investigating a theft that occurred in Lebanon, New Hampshire back in December. Authorities were notified of two men that stole money from a safe at the Exit 18 Jiffy Mart at around 9:30 p.m. Police say one suspect distracted the clerks while the second...
WMUR.com
