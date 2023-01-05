Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales
Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
Op-Ed: Goodbye, poor economic prospects. Goodbye, high taxes. Goodbye, Illinois.
By the time you finish reading this, another Illinoisan will have moved to another state. Last year, 141,656 people quit Illinois. That’s one every 3 minutes, 43 seconds. That’s nearly like Naperville or Joliet vanishing in a year. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated a total loss of 104,437 people between July 2021 and July 2022, somewhat blunted by births and moves from foreign countries. Yet the loss was still a...
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford
Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
fox32chicago.com
Illinois sees record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales
CHICAGO - Adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois sold more than $1.5 billion worth of product in 2022. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation tracks three categories: items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month. Cannabis sales in 2022 saw an increase...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Senate passes bill to give Chicago principals bargaining rights
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Legislation granting Chicago principals the right to unionize was passed in the state Senate on Friday. House Bill 5107 would allow principals and assistant principals in the city of Chicago to collectively bargain. It now heads to the governor's desk. "Workers in all roles can suffer under...
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023
Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants $53M from state to care for migrants
(WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asking the Illinois General Assembly to allocate more than $50 million to care for the 1,500 migrants that have arrived in Chicago from Texas. In a letter obtained by the Chicago Tribune, Lightfoot says the city will run out of funds to continue providing services to the migrants after Feb. […]
fox32chicago.com
Free medical clinic to be held on Chicago's South Side on Sunday
CHICAGO - A free medical clinic will be held on Sunday in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The clinic will be hosted by the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and Project H.O.O.D. at New Beginnings Church, 6620 South King Drive. You can register for an appointment on the New Beginnings...
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Shedd Aquarium free days return for Illinois residents in January, February 2023
Free days at the Shedd are back for 2023!
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support Migrants
Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Lori LightfootPhoto byYouTube and Twitter. It was only recently that Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that she needed money to support migrants that were bussed in from Texas. She recently announced the City of Chicago needed $53.5 million to support the recently arrived migrants.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago offering Christmas tree recycling through January 21
CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is offering free Christmas tree recycling now through January 21. There are 26 recycling locations in Chicago. Six of those offer free mulch to residents. The Christmas tree recycling locations are:. Bessemer Park. Sheridan Park. McKinley Park. Humboldt Park Boathouse. Forestry Site, 900 East...
State rifle association calls assault weapons ban an 'unconstitutional overreach'
Lawmakers in Springfield have approved a measure that would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois, among other things and it’s not sitting well with the state’s rifle association.
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
Illinois Has 2 New Gun Laws for 2023. And Now, An Assault Weapons Ban is In the Hands of the State Senate
On Jan. 1, 2023, two new gun laws were part of more than 180 new laws that went into effect across the state of Illinois. But neither of them is as sweeping as a proposed 77-page an assault weapons ban, now headed to the State Senate following a late night vote from the House.
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023
With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
Comments / 0