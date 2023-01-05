ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales

Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Goodbye, poor economic prospects. Goodbye, high taxes. Goodbye, Illinois.

By the time you finish reading this, another Illinoisan will have moved to another state. Last year, 141,656 people quit Illinois. That’s one every 3 minutes, 43 seconds. That’s nearly like Naperville or Joliet vanishing in a year. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated a total loss of 104,437 people between July 2021 and July 2022, somewhat blunted by births and moves from foreign countries. Yet the loss was still a...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford

Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois sees record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales

CHICAGO - Adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois sold more than $1.5 billion worth of product in 2022. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation tracks three categories: items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month. Cannabis sales in 2022 saw an increase...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Senate passes bill to give Chicago principals bargaining rights

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Legislation granting Chicago principals the right to unionize was passed in the state Senate on Friday. House Bill 5107 would allow principals and assistant principals in the city of Chicago to collectively bargain. It now heads to the governor's desk. "Workers in all roles can suffer under...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023

Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Free medical clinic to be held on Chicago's South Side on Sunday

CHICAGO - A free medical clinic will be held on Sunday in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The clinic will be hosted by the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and Project H.O.O.D. at New Beginnings Church, 6620 South King Drive. You can register for an appointment on the New Beginnings...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago offering Christmas tree recycling through January 21

CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is offering free Christmas tree recycling now through January 21. There are 26 recycling locations in Chicago. Six of those offer free mulch to residents. The Christmas tree recycling locations are:. Bessemer Park. Sheridan Park. McKinley Park. Humboldt Park Boathouse. Forestry Site, 900 East...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023

With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
CHICAGO, IL

