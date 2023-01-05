ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsland, LA

bossierpress.com

High school soccer: Haughton, Benton boys post victories Saturday

The Haughton and Benton boys won matches Saturday. The Bucs defeated Calvary Baptist 5-2 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, and the Tigers downed Ruston 4-1. In another boys match, Parkway fell to Loyola 3-2 at Messmer Stadium. In a girls match, Haughton lost to Calvary 3-0 at...
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Women’s college basketball: Defense helps propel Lady Demons to win over Nicholls

NATCHITOCHES – Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. The Lady Demons (5-8, 1-2) forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers and held Nicholls (3-11, 0-3) scoreless for a nearly seven-minute stretch in the first half and the final two minutes of the game to secure its first Southland Conference win of the season.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: Tech hangs on for victory over UTEP

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech picked up its 10th win of the season on Saturday afternoon, getting one last defensive stop in the closing seconds to pull out a 60-58 victory over UTEP inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. LA Tech (10-6, 3-2 C-USA) had the lead...
RUSTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: Tech downs Rice in OT thriller

HOUSTON — Louisiana Tech accomplished something no other team had this season and that was win inside Tudor Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs needed an extra five minutes to do it, but never trailed in overtime as they pulled out a thrilling 88-82 overtime victory over Rice on Thursday night. There...
HOUSTON, TX
bossierpress.com

Women’s college basketball: NSU suffers road loss to McNeese

LAKE CHARLES –Northwestern State got off to a scorching start on Thursday. The heat was doused however by the sludgy finish in a 71-65 loss at McNeese. The Lady Demons (4-8, 0-2) scored 27 points on a 71 percent effort from the floor through the first 10 minutes of the game, but six fourth quarter turnovers leading directly to 12 Cowgirl points was enough for McNeese to get the come-from-behind victory.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

For you, Joe:Victory completes celebration

The Cowboys shot down the shooters. Entering Thursday night’s Southland Conference game, Northwestern State was considered the league’s top gunners. The Demons led the conference in 3-point shots a game, but it was McNeese State that was firing from long range … and hitting. Using the long...
MyArkLaMiss

Former Ruston quarterback Donnie Aultman spends New Year at Rose Bowl

Northeast Louisiana was represented at the Rose Bowl, on Monday. Former Ruston quarterback, Donnie Aultman, officiated the ‘Grandaddy of them All’ on New Year’s Day. No. 9 Penn State defeated No. 7 Utah, 35-21. Aultman who spends Saturdays in the Fall on collegiate sidelines, served as a judge on the officiating crew. The former Bearcat […]
RUSTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

Weekend Forecast – Saturday, January 7th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Clouds filled in rather quickly this morning, most of the day had overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s. For tonight, there area already a few showers populating the region. Showers and potentially a thunderstorm will continue to develop overnight and linger into tomorrow morning. Estimated rainfall totals are going to vary across the area but are expected to be around .5 to 1 inch. Some isolated areas could see more than that as well. Overnight lows will fall to a muggy lower 50s bracket and the light breeze won’t change how it feels outside all that much.
WEST MONROE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure

Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

South Bossier dance group sparkles during BPCC halftime show

South Bossier’s Dance Loud Academy Dancers brought smiles and sass for an unbelievable halftime show during the Bossier Parish Community College basketball game on November 30, 2022. This past summer, dancers from Dance Loud Academy competed in the World Dance Alliance Championship. On April 30, 2022, one of the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Two injured during shooting on Alston and N Dale intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people were injured during a shooting that happened around 1:14 p.m. on Alston Street intersecting N Dale Ave. Injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. Both victims, one male and one female, were transported to Ochsner Health. This article will be updated as more information becomes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

A New Class of Recruits Begins Training

The first Friday of this new year began with a bang for a new class of recruits at the Bossier Parish. Sheriff’s Training Academy. BPSTA Class 29 started their Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) at 7 A.M. with 20 new. recruits from nine law enforcement agencies in pursuit...
KSLA

Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street. On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Nancy (Mills) McWhorter

A Celebration of Life will be held for Nancy (Mills) McWhorter at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott O’Rear officiating. Interment will follow at Rocky Springs Cemetery in Lisbon, LA. Visitation will be held at Hill Crest from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
MINDEN, LA

