bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Haughton, Benton boys post victories Saturday
The Haughton and Benton boys won matches Saturday. The Bucs defeated Calvary Baptist 5-2 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, and the Tigers downed Ruston 4-1. In another boys match, Parkway fell to Loyola 3-2 at Messmer Stadium. In a girls match, Haughton lost to Calvary 3-0 at...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Tough night for parish 1-5A teams; PCA rolls; Bossier Invitational concludes Saturday
It was a tough night for the parish’s District 1-5A teams as all four suffered road losses Friday night. Airline fell to defending champion Captain Shreve 59-23, Benton lost to Southwood 65-48, Parkway dropped a 65-48 decision to Byrd and Haughton fell to Natchitoches Central 66-57. After the first...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier, Airline win on final day of Bossier Invitational
Bossier and Airline were winners Saturday on the final day of the Bossier Invitational. The Bearkats cruised past Calvary Baptist 78-56 and the Vikings edged Evangel Christian 36-32. Javon Johnson and Tahj Roots led Bossier with 24 and points, respectively. Kerel Woods added 15. Bossier (11-7), which is No: 3...
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: Defense helps propel Lady Demons to win over Nicholls
NATCHITOCHES – Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. The Lady Demons (5-8, 1-2) forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers and held Nicholls (3-11, 0-3) scoreless for a nearly seven-minute stretch in the first half and the final two minutes of the game to secure its first Southland Conference win of the season.
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Demons cruise past Nicholls to give Gipson first SLC win
NATCHITOCHES – For the second game of the first full weekend of Southland Conference play, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made a few tweaks. And did those tweaks ever pay dividends. The Demons shook off consecutive losses to start conference play with an emphatic 68-48 win against...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Bossier boys extend winning streak to 13; Benton boys, Parkway girls win
The Bossier and Benton boys and Parkway girls won matches Friday night,. Bossier extended its winning streak to 13 and unbeaten streak to 15 with an 8-0 victory over Union Parish in a District 1-III opener in Farmerville. Benton downed Natchitoches Central 8-0. Parkway defeated Evangel Christian 4-1 at Bobby...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Tech hangs on for victory over UTEP
RUSTON — Louisiana Tech picked up its 10th win of the season on Saturday afternoon, getting one last defensive stop in the closing seconds to pull out a 60-58 victory over UTEP inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. LA Tech (10-6, 3-2 C-USA) had the lead...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Tech downs Rice in OT thriller
HOUSTON — Louisiana Tech accomplished something no other team had this season and that was win inside Tudor Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs needed an extra five minutes to do it, but never trailed in overtime as they pulled out a thrilling 88-82 overtime victory over Rice on Thursday night. There...
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: NSU suffers road loss to McNeese
LAKE CHARLES –Northwestern State got off to a scorching start on Thursday. The heat was doused however by the sludgy finish in a 71-65 loss at McNeese. The Lady Demons (4-8, 0-2) scored 27 points on a 71 percent effort from the floor through the first 10 minutes of the game, but six fourth quarter turnovers leading directly to 12 Cowgirl points was enough for McNeese to get the come-from-behind victory.
Lake Charles American Press
For you, Joe:Victory completes celebration
The Cowboys shot down the shooters. Entering Thursday night’s Southland Conference game, Northwestern State was considered the league’s top gunners. The Demons led the conference in 3-point shots a game, but it was McNeese State that was firing from long range … and hitting. Using the long...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Hue Jackson landing highly regarded FBS assistant, Louisiana native as Grambling OC
From growing up in Louisiana to breaking into the coaching ranks at the state's high school level to his work the past two years helping Terry Bowden turn around UL-Monroe football, Tony Hull has touched just about every level of football in his native state. Now Hull, a former standout...
Former Ruston quarterback Donnie Aultman spends New Year at Rose Bowl
Northeast Louisiana was represented at the Rose Bowl, on Monday. Former Ruston quarterback, Donnie Aultman, officiated the ‘Grandaddy of them All’ on New Year’s Day. No. 9 Penn State defeated No. 7 Utah, 35-21. Aultman who spends Saturdays in the Fall on collegiate sidelines, served as a judge on the officiating crew. The former Bearcat […]
myarklamiss.com
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, January 7th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Clouds filled in rather quickly this morning, most of the day had overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s. For tonight, there area already a few showers populating the region. Showers and potentially a thunderstorm will continue to develop overnight and linger into tomorrow morning. Estimated rainfall totals are going to vary across the area but are expected to be around .5 to 1 inch. Some isolated areas could see more than that as well. Overnight lows will fall to a muggy lower 50s bracket and the light breeze won’t change how it feels outside all that much.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure
Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
bossierpress.com
South Bossier dance group sparkles during BPCC halftime show
South Bossier’s Dance Loud Academy Dancers brought smiles and sass for an unbelievable halftime show during the Bossier Parish Community College basketball game on November 30, 2022. This past summer, dancers from Dance Loud Academy competed in the World Dance Alliance Championship. On April 30, 2022, one of the...
KTBS
Two injured during shooting on Alston and N Dale intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people were injured during a shooting that happened around 1:14 p.m. on Alston Street intersecting N Dale Ave. Injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. Both victims, one male and one female, were transported to Ochsner Health. This article will be updated as more information becomes...
bossierpress.com
A New Class of Recruits Begins Training
The first Friday of this new year began with a bang for a new class of recruits at the Bossier Parish. Sheriff’s Training Academy. BPSTA Class 29 started their Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) at 7 A.M. with 20 new. recruits from nine law enforcement agencies in pursuit...
bossierpress.com
LANE CLOSURE: RIGHT LANE I-20 EAST AT LA 157 (EXIT 33 FILLMORE/HAUGHTON EXIT)
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on:. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 6:00 am, the outside, right lane of I-20 Eastbound in advance of LA 157 (Exit 33, Fillmore / Haughton) will be closed. Traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane. Exit 33 will...
KSLA
Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street. On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.
bossierpress.com
Nancy (Mills) McWhorter
A Celebration of Life will be held for Nancy (Mills) McWhorter at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott O’Rear officiating. Interment will follow at Rocky Springs Cemetery in Lisbon, LA. Visitation will be held at Hill Crest from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
