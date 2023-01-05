Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LAFD Extinguishes Duplex Fire In South Los Angeles Duplex
Firefighters extinguished a fire inside a one-story duplex in South Los Angeles Friday. The fire at 862 35th St. was reported at 3:13 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. Firefighters used a rooftop ventilation in coordinated with an interior effort to to restrict the flames to...
mynewsla.com
Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in North Hollywood House Fire
A woman suffered burn injuries in a house fire in North Hollywood Friday evening and was taken to a hospital. The fire at 5820 Cartwright Ave., near Cahuenga Boulevard, was reported at 8:06 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 20 firefighters to the...
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting
One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Bel Air House Fire in 45 Minutes
A fire at a large two-story house in Bel-Air was extinguished by 46 firefighters in 45 minutes Thursday evening with no injuries reported. The fire at 2387 Earls Court, near Bel Air Crest Road, was reported at 7:24 p.m. said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Flames were...
mynewsla.com
One Man Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting on Hollywood Boulevard
One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
No-Burn Order Issued for Saturday in Southland
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland for Saturday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Saturday. It...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded During Unauthorized Shooting of Music Video at Downtown Bridge
A man was shot on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said Saturday. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division found a man approximately 25 years old lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
One Person Rescued After Falling Off Horse Into Basin
A person was rescued by the Riverside County Fire Department Saturday after falling off a horse into a basin. The incident was reported around 10:35 a.m. Saturday in the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley. The patient was taken to a hospital by ambulance after being rescued by firefighters.
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway Ramp in West LA
A person was killed after they were ejected during a multi-vehicle crash Friday in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim lying on the freeway after the collision, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Attempted Burglary at Family Home of Billie Eilish Arrested
A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman Shot in South Los Angeles Dies
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles earlier this week died Friday. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim, and they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 20, Critically Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting Dies
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
With LA’s COVID-19 Tenant Protections Set to Expire, Some Fear Eviction Wave
Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles’ rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it. Cipres,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A 69-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, who went missing in Santa Clarita, has been found, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose where or when Xiyu Zheng was found. She had last been seen at 6 p.m. Friday in the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Mt. Wilson
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
mynewsla.com
Two-Mile Procession Planned Ahead of Funeral for Fallen Deputy Friday
A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned Friday ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate, lining the route to pay final respects. According to sheriff’s officials, the procession honoring 32-year-old Deputy...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot Dead While Seated in Vehicle in Long Beach
A man was shot dead while seated in a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim was seated in a vehicle in the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard at 8:35 p.m. Friday when he was shot by an unknown suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
mynewsla.com
Santa Monica Officer Sues City, Colleague Over Crash of Police SUVs
A Santa Monica police officer is suing the city and a fellow officer, alleging a lack of training caused a collision of their patrol SUVs in 2020 when both were responding to emergency calls. Officer Cain Mora’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges violation of due process and seeks unspecified...
mynewsla.com
Former LA County Fire Captain Seeks Retirement Badge in Revised Suit
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
