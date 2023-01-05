Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Authorities asking for public’s help locating critical missing 72-year-old man in Orange County
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 72-year-old man who is visiting from Vietnam. Thuan Van Nguyen was last seen Thursday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. as he was leaving his family’s residence, walking westbound on Orangewood Avenue toward Western Avenue in Stanton.
mynewsla.com
Missing Man Last Seen In Stanton Found Safe
A 72-year-old man who was reported missing after last being seen in Stanton was found safe Friday. Thuan Nguyen went missing about 4 p.m. Thursday after last being seen at Orangewood and Western avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Nguyen on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Man found stabbed to death in Orange County
Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
3-year-old girl fatally struck by car in Westminster, driver arrested
A 3-year-old Westminster child is dead after she was struck by a car Friday evening, and the driver of that car is facing a manslaughter charge. The collision at Goldenwest and 21st streets occurred at about 6:30 p.m., and despite lifesaving efforts at the scene and at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, the girl succumbed […]
coloradoboulevard.net
San Gabriel Home Robbery Leads to Arrest of Suspect
SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 5:59 am, the San Gabriel Police Department received a 9-1-1 emergency call from the 100 block of West Glendon Way. By News Desk. The female caller reported that multiple armed suspects had forcibly entered her residence and were committing...
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A 69-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, who went missing in Santa Clarita, has been found, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose where or when Xiyu Zheng was found. She had last been seen at 6 p.m. Friday in the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed to Death in Stanton; Two Men Arrested
A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly transported to a nearby...
mynewsla.com
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in November Found
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism, who went missing in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood in November, has been found, authorities said Thursday. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, and authorities sought the...
orangecountytribune.com
3-year-old girl fatally struck
A 26-year-old Westminster man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl in a car vs. pedestrian accident Friday night. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Goldenwest Street and 21st Street at 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of a collision.
mynewsla.com
Police: Man Killed in Gang-Related Shooting in Boyle Heights
A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Shot in South Los Angeles Dies
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles earlier this week died Friday. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim, and they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Two men arrested after stabbing man to death in Orange County
STANTON, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 20, Critically Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting Dies
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Search Underway for Man Missing in Orange County
A 72-year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen in Stanton Thursday. Thuan Nguyen was last seen at about 4 p.m. at Orangewood and Western avenues, California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Nguyen on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Nguyen was described...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot Dead While Seated in Vehicle in Long Beach
A man was shot dead while seated in a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim was seated in a vehicle in the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard at 8:35 p.m. Friday when he was shot by an unknown suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
Man shot to death while sitting in car in North Long Beach, police say
The victim was found around 8:30 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said. The post Man shot to death while sitting in car in North Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Police Seeking Public Help to Find Hit-And-Run Motorist in Woman’s Death
Authorities Thursday will appeal for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a woman who was dropping off toys at a south Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, was injured about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Broadway and 88th Street and...
Man Fatally Shot in South Gate Identified
A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday.
Shooting of 2 Victims in Valinda Under Investigation
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Sation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two victims late Friday night, Jan. 6, in the city of Valinda. LASD Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a...
L.A. County hospital seeks help identifying unknown patients
A hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify two unknown patients who were found in Los Angeles County. The St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood released images of the patients, hoping someone may recognize them. The first patient is a woman who is about 44 years old. She was found at 1202 E. […]
