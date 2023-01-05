ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

KWCH.com

Funeral service arrangements released for veteran Wichita fire captain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department has shared funeral arrangements for Larry “The Legend” Feuerborn. The 44-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department died last Thursday. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy

With sports betting legal, a Wichita counselor says there's a higher risk for addiction with people able to place bets anytime and anywhere with their phone. The building that was once the Henry's Department Store in downtown Wichita. It's now transferred into Niche, WSU Tech's culinary school. Wichita City Council...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

SILVER ALERT: Wichita police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 71-year-old Stephen Christman. Christman was last seen walking southbound on West St. from 19th St. He was wearing a baseball hat and a denim jacket. Christman is 5′04″ and weighs approximately 110 lbs....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Men formally charged in NE Wichita deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men arrested in connection with last week’s shooting in northeast Wichita that killed 43-year-old Marco Dupree, heard formal charges against them Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court. Police arrested 47-year-old Jamar White and 30-year-old Darries Mitchell in connection with the violent crime. In court...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain

Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn’t your typical...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita welcomes winter storm following warm Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our Wednesday will be warmer than normal with highs in the 50s, but a winter storm is headed our way and will move across Kansas tonight. Expect a cold rain to start falling over western Kansas this afternoon to quickly changeover to...
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56

An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

MLK Day ceremonies, events in Wichita, surrounding areas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday, January 16, 2023, is marked as the annual observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This is a time to celebrate, commemorate and honor the life, legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We’ve compiled a list of the events planned in and around Wichita this weekend that will be honoring the late civil rights activist.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County Commission approves new chair

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pete Meitzner will serve as the Sedgwick County Commission’s next Chair of the Board. The commission approved the vote, 5-0. In a 3 to 2 vote, Commissioner Jim Howell was selected as Chair Pro Tem. The county commission votes each year to pick which members...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The 13th street Riverside Cafe, closed since 2021, will reopen this week

It’s been closed since June of 2021, but starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, Riverside Cafe will reopen at 739 W. 13th Street. It was almost a year and a half ago when an early morning fire damaged the restaurant, causing them to close for an extended amount of time. Since then, construction and renovations in and around the building have caused delays in the re-opening.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Suspected Louisiana fugitive to appear in Lyon County District Court

A legal review hearing is planned in Lyon County District Court on Wednesday in the case of an alleged fugitive from Louisiana. Documents on the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal indicate Thomas Lee Furry is wanted in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, on a felony warrant for probation violations. Furry was arrested by Emporia Police in early December and promptly charged.
LYON COUNTY, KS

