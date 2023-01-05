Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Funeral service arrangements released for veteran Wichita fire captain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department has shared funeral arrangements for Larry “The Legend” Feuerborn. The 44-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department died last Thursday. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800...
KWCH.com
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A “Traffic Tip Tuesday” social media post from the Wichita Police Department continues to have many talking. The post was all about the proper way to make a left turn. Piggybacking off the WPD post, 12 News looked into crashes in the City of...
KWCH.com
Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
With sports betting legal, a Wichita counselor says there's a higher risk for addiction with people able to place bets anytime and anywhere with their phone. The building that was once the Henry's Department Store in downtown Wichita. It's now transferred into Niche, WSU Tech's culinary school. Wichita City Council...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita, Sedgwick County join forces in flood-reduction effort
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are joining forces to apply for a FEMA grant that could help cover a $40 million project that would reduce flooding in portions of far west Wichita and the surrounding area. The project consists of building two dams on...
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
SILVER ALERT: Wichita police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 71-year-old Stephen Christman. Christman was last seen walking southbound on West St. from 19th St. He was wearing a baseball hat and a denim jacket. Christman is 5′04″ and weighs approximately 110 lbs....
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
KWCH.com
Men formally charged in NE Wichita deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men arrested in connection with last week’s shooting in northeast Wichita that killed 43-year-old Marco Dupree, heard formal charges against them Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court. Police arrested 47-year-old Jamar White and 30-year-old Darries Mitchell in connection with the violent crime. In court...
KWCH.com
Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain
Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn’t your typical...
“It shook our entire house”: Witness of massive structure fire outside El Dorado speaks out
In the eight years she's lived in the area, Heather Griffith says she's never seen a structure fire like the one that destroyed a barn outside El Dorado Wednesday. On scene were 38 firefighters from 10 different fire departments.
KWCH.com
Wichita welcomes winter storm following warm Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our Wednesday will be warmer than normal with highs in the 50s, but a winter storm is headed our way and will move across Kansas tonight. Expect a cold rain to start falling over western Kansas this afternoon to quickly changeover to...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
KWCH.com
MLK Day ceremonies, events in Wichita, surrounding areas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday, January 16, 2023, is marked as the annual observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This is a time to celebrate, commemorate and honor the life, legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We’ve compiled a list of the events planned in and around Wichita this weekend that will be honoring the late civil rights activist.
Wichita police officer accused of threatening rental car clerk found not guilty at trial
Officer Andrew Barnett was off-duty when he allegedly threatened a clerk who refused to rent him a vehicle with vouchers and a credit card he didn’t have with him.
KWCH.com
Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Commission approves new chair
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pete Meitzner will serve as the Sedgwick County Commission’s next Chair of the Board. The commission approved the vote, 5-0. In a 3 to 2 vote, Commissioner Jim Howell was selected as Chair Pro Tem. The county commission votes each year to pick which members...
wichitabyeb.com
The 13th street Riverside Cafe, closed since 2021, will reopen this week
It’s been closed since June of 2021, but starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, Riverside Cafe will reopen at 739 W. 13th Street. It was almost a year and a half ago when an early morning fire damaged the restaurant, causing them to close for an extended amount of time. Since then, construction and renovations in and around the building have caused delays in the re-opening.
KVOE
Suspected Louisiana fugitive to appear in Lyon County District Court
A legal review hearing is planned in Lyon County District Court on Wednesday in the case of an alleged fugitive from Louisiana. Documents on the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal indicate Thomas Lee Furry is wanted in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, on a felony warrant for probation violations. Furry was arrested by Emporia Police in early December and promptly charged.
