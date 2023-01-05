Read full article on original website
Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections
Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead
Members of the Wyoming Legislature's House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
Gordon Slams Biden, Urges Legislators To Be Fiscally Conservative With $2 Billion Surplus
In his annual State of the State address to the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday morning, Gov. Mark Gordon said that with $2 billion in unexpected revenue at their disposal, lawmakers need to continue to be fiscally conservative, prioritizing needs over wants.
Bill To Grant Wyoming More Control Of Rare Earth Permitting Moves Out Of Committee
Wyoming could apply to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for authority to license radioactive byproducts from rare earth processing through a bill that moved forward Wednesday. The Legislature's House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously to advance House Bill 61,...
Shooting The Breeze With Cat And Rod: Previewing The 67th Wyoming Legislature
Cat Urbigkit: Rod, it's been too long since we've annoyed CSD readers with our insightful political punditry, so editor Jimmy's baiting us into doing it again, turning our focus to the Wyoming Legislature. There are lots of new...
Former Legislator Tyler Lindholm To Launch Americans For Prosperity Chapter in Wyoming
Former Wyoming state legislator Tyler Lindholm is leaving U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis' office to launch a Wyoming chapter of a Libertarian conservative political advocacy group later this month. Lindholm, an outspoken and well-liked member of the Wyoming House during his...
Don’t Have A Cow: State Vet Urges Lawmakers To Clarify Cattle Disease Policy
Clarifying Wyoming's brucellosis control policy should make things easier for ranchers while also easing the worries of neighboring states over the disease, the Wyoming state veterinarian told state legislators Tuesday. Changing language from "area of concern" to "temporary surveillance area"...
Human Body Composting Now Legal In Six States, But Not An Option Yet In Wyoming
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust … to compost. That's not a phrase likely to catch on in Wyoming, at least anytime soon, say Cowboy State funeral industry representatives. Enter The Hereafter As Plant Food. Human composting involves letting...
Colorado Driver Taunts Elk, And It Promptly Trashes His Tire
A Colorado driver foolish enough to taunt an elk in the road, daring it to attack his vehicle, got just what he asked for. In a video that's gaining traction on social media, the man pulls up to the elk in...
Unused For 15 Years, Wyoming Legislators Move To Kill Apprenticeship Program
A 15-year-old law gives contractors a 1% bid preference if at least 10% of a project's labor hours are from apprenticeships. But since the program was passed by Wyoming lawmakers in 2007, no contractors have used it, said American General...
Wyoming Farmer Says She’s Sick Of Having To Pay For Neighbor’s Fences
Wyoming wheat farmer Lois Van Mark would like to build new fence around the roughly 100 acres of property she just bought, but says she can't afford to because she keeps having to pay for fences for her new neighbors.
Former Gov. Matt Mead Named ‘Citizen Of The West’ At National Western Stock Show
Former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead was named "Citizen of the West" at the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Tuesday, joining a list of notable Wyomingites who have been given the honor. "I was just so honored to...
Although Very Expensive, Plastics Are Recycled In Wyoming If Not Contaminated By Dead Skunks
Recycling plastics, especially in rural areas, almost always costs more money than it saves, but communities do it because residents expect the service and pay for it. Cindie Langston, solid waste division manager for the city of Casper, told Cowboy State...
Ninth Time’s A Charm – Medicaid Expansion Again On Docket For Wyoming Lawmakers
Some of the most vocal supporters of Medicaid expansion in the Wyoming Legislature said Tuesday they may need to attach their initiative to a budget amendment to get it passed. "House Bill 80 might run into trouble when we have a...
Legislative Preview: Gov. Gordon To Give State Of The State To More Conservative Legislature
The 67th Wyoming Legislature got underway Tuesday, bringing a start to a 2023 session that will likely be defined by important spending decisions and a concerted effort by a quickly growing faction of Republicans to bring more conservative policies to Wyoming.
Bill Would Set State Policies For School Expulsions, Suspensions In Wyoming
Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a proposed law change requiring the state Superintendent of Public Instruction set statewide guidelines for public-school suspension and expulsion policies. Senate File 48, if it becomes law, would mandate that the state's education superintendent, Megan Degenfelder,...
Bill Would Give Wyoming More Control Over Rare Earth Byproducts Now Dominated By China
Wyoming's mining industry wants to tap into a growing demand for a domestic supply of rare earth minerals, and having the authority to permit these mines will help. The Wyoming Legislature will consider a bill this session that would give...
Bill Would Ban Foreign Ownership of Ag Lands in Wyoming
At the end of 2021, foreign investors owned 426,618 acres of agricultural land in Wyoming, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service (ERS). Foreign ownership and investment in U.S. agricultural land nearly doubled from 2010 through 2020. While the Wyoming acreage is a small amount of the more than 40 million acres of private ag lands held by foreign interests in the United States, members of the Wyoming Legislature want the trend to end.
No Last Minute Surprise Coup From Jennings As Albert Sommers Named Speaker Of The House
Members of the Wyoming Legislature were sworn in Tuesday afternoon and, along swearing in and naming of legislative leadership, the 67th Legislature is officially underway. State Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, was unanimously named speaker of the House in the opening session...
Testimony: Alleged Dealer Admitted Selling Fentanyl-Laced Drugs That Killed Wyoming Man
A Greybull man accused of being an overdose victim's drug dealer was transferred Wednesday to a higher court for felony-level prosecution. Anthony Micheal Fuentes' various admissions of selling fentanyl, coupled with other evidence, gave Basin Circuit Court Judge Ed Luhm...
