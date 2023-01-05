ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections

Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead

Members of the Wyoming Legislature's House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill To Grant Wyoming More Control Of Rare Earth Permitting Moves Out Of Committee

Wyoming could apply to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for authority to license radioactive byproducts from rare earth processing through a bill that moved forward Wednesday. The Legislature's House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously to advance House Bill 61,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Don’t Have A Cow: State Vet Urges Lawmakers To Clarify Cattle Disease Policy

Clarifying Wyoming's brucellosis control policy should make things easier for ranchers while also easing the worries of neighboring states over the disease, the Wyoming state veterinarian told state legislators Tuesday. Changing language from "area of concern" to "temporary surveillance area"...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Colorado Driver Taunts Elk, And It Promptly Trashes His Tire

A Colorado driver foolish enough to taunt an elk in the road, daring it to attack his vehicle, got just what he asked for. In a video that's gaining traction on social media, the man pulls up to the elk in...
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Set State Policies For School Expulsions, Suspensions In Wyoming

Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a proposed law change requiring the state Superintendent of Public Instruction set statewide guidelines for public-school suspension and expulsion policies. Senate File 48, if it becomes law, would mandate that the state's education superintendent, Megan Degenfelder,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Ban Foreign Ownership of Ag Lands in Wyoming

At the end of 2021, foreign investors owned 426,618 acres of agricultural land in Wyoming, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service (ERS). Foreign ownership and investment in U.S. agricultural land nearly doubled from 2010 through 2020. While the Wyoming acreage is a small amount of the more than 40 million acres of private ag lands held by foreign interests in the United States, members of the Wyoming Legislature want the trend to end.
WYOMING STATE

