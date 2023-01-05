***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the end of 2021, foreign investors owned 426,618 acres of agricultural land in Wyoming, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service (ERS). Foreign ownership and investment in U.S. agricultural land nearly doubled from 2010 through 2020. While the Wyoming acreage is a small amount of the more than 40 million acres of private ag lands held by foreign interests in the United States, members of the Wyoming Legislature want the trend to end.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO