Texans with ties to Damar Hamlin speak about 'heartbreaking' incident

 3 days ago

As Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin continues fighting for his life, the NFL says everything is being considered when it comes to resuming the game between the Bills and Bengals.

Meanwhile, other NFL teams are trying to get back to work - after witnessing something on the field, many have never seen before. The Texans canceled Tuesday's media availability, with head coach Lovie Smith telling his players and coaches to reflect and process what happened to Hamlin during Monday Night Football.

SEE ALSO: Doctors work to get Bills' Damar Hamlin breathing without a ventilator after mid-game cardiac arrest

Before Wednesday's workout, the Texans held a team meeting. During that gathering, Smith asked the players and coaches with personal connections to Hamlin, the second-year player for the Bills, to tell their Texans teammates about the type of person Hamlin is.

Texans offensive lineman Jimmy Morrisey knows Hamlin about as well as anyone. They were in the same recruiting class at the University of Pittsburgh and spent five years together in school. ABC13 asked Morrisey how this situation has impacted him personally.

SEE ALSO: NFL's plans for in-game critical care might have saved Damar Hamlin's life after collapse

"It's really not about me or my feelings - I'm fine," Morrisey revealed. "It's scary and heartbreaking. A guy I've known for a while, and his parents - who are good people, have to go through something like this. Damar is living out his dream, and the next thing you know - it's a different story. I know his mom and his dad; they traveled to all the games at Pitt. They were always around. His younger brother was always around. It's just weird being familiar with those people and knowing them. It's heartbreaking."

Morrissey told us he was watching the game live - at his apartment - when Hamlin went down and had to be resuscitated on the field. Fellow Texans offensive lineman Charlie Heck was with Morrissey that night.

SEE ALSO: What happened to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin? Doctor explains player's injury to chest area

"Anyone watching the game was impacted by the uncertainty of what was happening," Heck explained. "And then being there with somebody who personally knew him - you just wanted to be there for him. All you can really do is hope for the best, get together, pray and be there for him. It was a wild situation for everyone across the country watching."

