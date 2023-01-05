Sophomore guard AJ Bender scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lake Mills boys basketball team to a 70-36 victory over Luther Prep in the Capitol North opener for both teams on Friday, Jan. 6. "The way we defended versus Luther Prep is something we’ve been working on hard," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "This weekend was a big step forward for us defensively. "When we...

LAKE MILLS, WI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO