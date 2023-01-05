Knoxville restaurant owner recalls how chef took down robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the pair subdued an accused robber on the night of Dec. 30 at the Rice King on Kingston Pike. Zhong Li says a man came into his restaurant to pick up an order and paid. But when the chef who was also running the register turned his back, the man barged his way through the kitchen door demanding money.

Hui Malkowski, a family friend speaking on Zhong Li’s behalf, said, “[He] tried to grab the cash behind the register there. So, the chef saw he did that, came to stop him and he grabbed the gun from his pocket.”

Yong Zhong Li shows where he and the chef subdued the suspected robber.

Zhong Li was in the back of the kitchen when he heard commotion up front. He raced over to see what was going on and found a fight had ensued to get control of the gun.

“They finally got him, but while they were fighting the gun had a shot out, and shot the chef’s hand,” Malkowski said. “The robber was on the floor in the back of the kitchen and the owner was already on top of him. Got him, subdued him, and the other chef there, he was bleeding from his hand.”

The bullet hit Zhong Li in his hands, but he was able to secure the gun and put the robber on the floor.

Humberto Hernandez, 18. (Courtesy of Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

“Very scary, all that because I saw a lot of blood on the floor there and the chef’s hand all bleeding, swollen but I was really proud of them. They got him,” Malkowski said.

Fortunately, a customer walked through the door, saw what was going on, and called 911. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly after.

The robbery suspect, Humberto Hernandez, 18, was shot in the knee during the altercation. He is charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

“Got to be brave, have to fight for your own life, so I’m really proud they did that,” Malkowski added, saying the chef is recovering.

As for Rice King, the restaurant is open during normal business hours.

