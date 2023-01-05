ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs, CEO says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6yfR_0k3yUkYF00

(NEXSTAR) – Amazon has become the latest U.S. technology company to announce major job cuts after hiring “rapidly over the last several years” in the face of the COVID pandemic.

In a message shared with employees Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy confirmed Amazon plans to “eliminate just over 18,000 roles.” Several areas of the business will be impacted, he noted, but most cuts will happen at Amazon Stores , including Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, and in its People, Experience, and Technology organization.

It’s the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company’s history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce.

Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in car: investigators

“[We] are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don’t take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted,” he wrote. “We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.”

According to Jassy, the announcement wasn’t expected to be released this early but was done so after an Amazon teammate reportedly leaked the information. Amazon employees impacted by these job cuts will be informed as early as January 18.

“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” Jassy said. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”

Airline passenger claims United was ‘lying’ about lost luggage after AirTag showed it at ‘mystery’ building

In November, Jassy told staff that layoffs were coming due to the economic landscape and the company’s rapid hiring in the last several years. Wednesday’s announcement included earlier job cuts that had not been numbered. The company had also offered voluntary buyouts and has been cutting costs in other areas of its sprawling business.

Business software maker Salesforce also announced job cuts Wednesday. The company plans to lay off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie man hit by train, police investigating

An Erie man is dead after being struck by a train in the afternoon of Sat. Jan., 7. According to authorities, this happened just before 3 pm in the area of Greengarden and W. 16th St. Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook tells us the 38-year-old man was sitting on the tracks but was not able […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Senator Casey announces cancer diagnosis

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Jan. 5, U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Cases said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December 2022. “While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40’s was found dead in the water around 3 pm Saturday Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
YourErie

Erie man sentenced to five years for conspiring to distribute meth

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Keegan McChesney, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Jan. 6. He also will receive four years of supervised release after the prison sentence is served. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

WWE’s Vince McMahon is back after misconduct investigation

Vince McMahon is rejoining the board of WWE several months after he retired from the sports entertainment company during an investigation into alleged misconduct. WWE said Friday that McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, would return as executive chairman. It also announced a board shakeup. Shares surged more than 22%. McMahon retired as WWE’s chairman […]
TEXAS STATE
YourErie

How much do eggs cost in Erie?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Egg prices soared to close out 2022 — a terribly-timed price spike for bakers and brunchers alike who enjoy overfeeding their families during the holidays. Residents in Erie are not insulated from those price hikes. The cause of the increase in price is at least two-fold: Inflation has raised the price of feed, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Cuellar says Republicans shouldn’t count on him for help

One of the House’s most conservative Democrats said Thursday that he has not been approached by Republicans seeking help in seating a Speaker — and he wouldn’t give the assistance if he were asked.  “They’ve got the majority,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said. “They need to figure out their Speaker.”  Cuellar, a prominent Blue Dog Democrat, […]
YourErie

House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time

The House has voted to adjourn after a Thursday evening vote marked the 11th straight loss for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his quest to become Speaker of the House. The results were largely unchanged from all three of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s first four votes, with McCarthy garnering 200 votes, 20 Republicans voting for another […]
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy