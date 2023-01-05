Read full article on original website
Roy Whitehead starts as long-term interim police chief in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Tuesday, Roy Whitehead started his position as Warner Robins' new long-term Interim Chief of Police. He holds the second interim position since Chief John Wagner retired in October. After Wagner's retirement, Captain Wayne Fisher filled in for three months as a short-term interim. In a...
UPDATE: Peach deputies recapture inmate who escaped during yard call
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 6:20 p.m.:. According to the Peach County Sheriff's Office, Michael Shetler is back in custody. Sheriff Terry Deese says deputies captured Shetler after he went to a friend's house and called the sheriff's office to pick him up. No other details are available at...
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrest 5 people for burglary in stolen car
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 5 people for a robbery that happened just around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning. In a release by the Sheriff's Office, they say it happened in the 1600 block of Greentree Parkway. Deputies responded to a call for burglary in progress there.
South Macon residents propose solutions for stopping crime after 57-year-old man shoots teen
MACON, Ga. — A man accused of shooting a Macon teen Tuesday is now being held without bond. The death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts follows a string of teen shootings across Bibb County. The story of crime in neighborhoods is one told far too often, but after a 15-year-old...
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announces new fire station for Dublin's north side
DUBLIN, Ga. — Senator Jon Ossoff announced funding for a new fire station in Dublin Tuesday. Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight says the new fire station will be located near Highway 441 North to serve that part of the community. Kight says the north side of town is growing. Ossoff...
Warrant: Macon man shot and killed 15-year-old from back yard of marijuana grow house
MACON, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday fired shots from the back yard of his house in south Macon, according to a warrant from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 57-year-old Algie Bryant was arrested and charged with murder in the...
Alan Everidge appointed new Chief of Police for the City of Perry
PERRY, Ga. — On Tuesday the Mayor of Perry and City Council appointed Alan Everidge at the cities new Police Chief. In 1987, before working in Perry, served in the patrol and traffic divisions and as an investigator in the juvenile and criminal investigations divisions with the Houston County Sheriff's Office.
Neighbor concerned after 15-year-old found shot, killed in south Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the shooting death of 15-year old Ashton Roberts. He is 57-year-old Algie Bryant and he faces several charges, including murder. Debra Parker says last week she heard gunshots from a distance. This time, they were too...
Warner Robins' Genesis Joy House to provide free diapers in annual drive
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by serving others. They're planning to hand out free baby diapers as part of their second annual Diaper Drive. The Genesis Joy House is a nonprofit committed to ending chronic homelessness among...
4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
'I'm devastated': Macon man crashes car into house after allegedly shooting deputy
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is left to pick up the pieces after a car chase ended with a vehicle crashing into her home. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with the homeowner about what happened and what led up to Friday night's events. You could hear the glass...
Coroner: Man dead in Macon senior living community for at least a week before discovery
MACON, Ga. — An elderly man was dead for at least a week in a Macon senior living home before his body was discovered. Residents say they're sickened by this tragic news and by the foul smell throughout much of the building before the body was found--and even since.
Cotton Avenue Plaza Park nears completion, bringing pedestrian walking space to downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — A new pedestrian plaza is taking shape in downtown Macon. Once a home to a historic statue at Second Street and Cotton Avenue, the downtown area continues to grow, and more space is needed for pedestrians like Elliot Scurry who visits Z Beans nearly every day for a cup of coffee.
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
List: 2023 MLK Day events in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner, and several Central Georgia places are gearing up to hold events to celebrate the holiday. 13WMAZ has put together a list of events happening around the Central Georgia area:. 1. Annual MLK Day Party hosted by...
Bibb deputies searching for 81-year-old man missing since Dec. 29
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding an older man missing since December 29. According to a news release, 81-year-old Frederick Ellison Barber was last seen leaving his home in the 1900 block of Mallard Avenue, at around 4 p.m. on December 29. A close friend says Barber had been drinking alcohol before leaving home.
Suspect crashes into home after shooting Ga. deputy, speeding away, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy is recovering after being shot while off-duty by a man who later drove into a house, according to the sheriff’s office. Bibb County deputies received calls on Friday night of one of their fellow deputies being shot and then driving himself to a nearby grocery store and calling 911.
Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
'Being treated unfairly': Vineville Christian Tower tenants unable to come home after flooding
MACON, Ga. — On Christmas Day, we reported Vineville Christian Towers evacuated almost 55 residents because an exposed pipe burst. With the help of Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Coroner Leon Jones, they moved those people to two different hotels in Macon. Since we first reported, we have tried...
Man arrested after shooting boy, 13, who allegedly snatched food in Milledgeville Dairy Queen drive-thru
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday near the Dairy Queen and Quality Pawn. According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, a 13-year-old boy ran between a car in drive-thru at the Dairy Queen, snatching a bag of food from an employee. The customers in the car, Rafael Waller and Jara Jackson, followed the boy out of the parking lot and into the lot of the Quality Pawn store. Waller confronted the boy and the two began to fight. He shot the 13-year-old, and then left the scene while people came to help him until law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived.
