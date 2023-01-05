ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

13WMAZ

UPDATE: Peach deputies recapture inmate who escaped during yard call

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 6:20 p.m.:. According to the Peach County Sheriff's Office, Michael Shetler is back in custody. Sheriff Terry Deese says deputies captured Shetler after he went to a friend's house and called the sheriff's office to pick him up. No other details are available at...
13WMAZ

Alan Everidge appointed new Chief of Police for the City of Perry

PERRY, Ga. — On Tuesday the Mayor of Perry and City Council appointed Alan Everidge at the cities new Police Chief. In 1987, before working in Perry, served in the patrol and traffic divisions and as an investigator in the juvenile and criminal investigations divisions with the Houston County Sheriff's Office.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

List: 2023 MLK Day events in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner, and several Central Georgia places are gearing up to hold events to celebrate the holiday. 13WMAZ has put together a list of events happening around the Central Georgia area:. 1. Annual MLK Day Party hosted by...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies searching for 81-year-old man missing since Dec. 29

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding an older man missing since December 29. According to a news release, 81-year-old Frederick Ellison Barber was last seen leaving his home in the 1900 block of Mallard Avenue, at around 4 p.m. on December 29. A close friend says Barber had been drinking alcohol before leaving home.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested after shooting boy, 13, who allegedly snatched food in Milledgeville Dairy Queen drive-thru

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday near the Dairy Queen and Quality Pawn. According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, a 13-year-old boy ran between a car in drive-thru at the Dairy Queen, snatching a bag of food from an employee. The customers in the car, Rafael Waller and Jara Jackson, followed the boy out of the parking lot and into the lot of the Quality Pawn store. Waller confronted the boy and the two began to fight. He shot the 13-year-old, and then left the scene while people came to help him until law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

