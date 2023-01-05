ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

NDSU sets aim at top-seeded Jackrabbits

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NDSU Bison are making yet another appearance in the FCS National Championship and it will be one of the more highly anticipated title games as they meet SDSU.

NDSU has reached the National Championship nine times and so their approach remains the same.

“We’re attempting to go about it the same way we have the previous number of years, down there, by focusing on ourselves right now and making sure we can be the best version of the Bison, when we arrive in Frisco,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said.

The Bison will meet rival, SDSU, the same team they lost to in October, 23-21.

“We got out of sorts offensively late in the game. We need to continue to have great success and continue to put ourselves in a situation, where we can stay ahead of the chains and find ways to convert third down, and try to keep their explosive offense off the field,” Entz said.

NDSU will look to lean on their dual threat quarterback, Cam Miller.

“As the quarterback, he’s making the throw, he’s making the checks on where to run the running game,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said.

“Just keeping the defense on their heels really, just with myself running the ball and the offensive line has done a great job opening up holes for me,” NDSU quarterback Cam Miller said.

The Bison are hoping to win their tenth National Championship, but they know they’ll have a tough challenge facing the top-seeded Jackrabbits.

“We understand South Dakota State is a very well coached and talented football team on both sides of the football and special teams. They’re going to play unbelievably hard,” Entz said. “Coach Stiegelmeier has done an outstanding job with this group.”

NDSU and SDSU will meet each other in the National Championship on Sunday, January 8. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. and you can follow the action with our live blog on KELOLAND.com.

