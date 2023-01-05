Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
cbs2iowa.com
Trial date set for woman charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting
A trial date has been set for a Cedar Rapids woman accused of being connected with a deadly shooting in southeast Cedar Rapids last year. Pierra Baugh, 33, will go to trial March 7, for charges of 1st degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and accessory after the fact.
kciiradio.com
Felony Assault Charges For Lockridge Man
On December 31, at approximately 9:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lockridge. The caller reported that her husband, identified as 32-year-old Randon William Lee Robbins, had assaulted two family members, one a juvenile. The caller had locked herself and her child in the car for protection, while Robbins could be heard screaming and hitting the vehicle.
KCRG.com
Rock Island man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 96 months; or eight years, in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson, 29, was ordered to serve three years of...
KWQC
Former Davenport teacher sentenced to prison in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher was sentenced this week to six years in prison for secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. In December, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin found Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, guilty of five counts...
ourquadcities.com
Driver fled, crashed, injured 3, trooper alleges
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he led a pursuit to elude law enforcement then crashed, injuring his passengers. Joseph Sutton faces felony charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and serious injury by vehicle, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence – first offense, according to court records.
beckersasc.com
Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty
Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
Rock Island woman sentenced for killing 14-year-old girl in 2020
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Rock Island woman will spend the next 20 years of her life in prison for stabbing a 14-year-old girl to death in December 2020. Jimena Jinez, now 20, pleaded guilty last October to first-degree murder for stabbing Lyric Stewart to death in the 1200 block of 11th Street on Dec. 30, 2020.
KIMT
Almost two pounds of meth send Mason City man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man arrested with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine is headed to federal prison. James Lee Mariner, 55 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in August 2022 in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute meth. Mariner was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
KCRG.com
Two men guilty for connection to 2022 Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 4th, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Davenport man for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in the area of 13th street and Washington Street. Evidence showed that an altercation started inside the Thunderguard Club during the early morning hours of January 29th,...
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison a second time for selling fentanyl and heroin
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 34-year-old from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty drug charges back in July. Albert McReynolds pled guilty to two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance and one count of Distribution of and Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of a Controlled Substance after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing. Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
More painting possible at Iowa City nonprofit thanks to giving campaign
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City nonprofit United Action for Youth has thousands of more dollars of art supplies thanks to a giving campaign at a local business. During the holiday season at the end of 2022, the Blick store just a few blocks away from UAY’s Youth Center asked customers if they wanted to make a donation to the nonprofit. The store ended up collecting about 500 donations, totaling close to $14,000.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Report of Attempted Child Abduction at Independence Walmart Investigated by Police
Independence Police have investigated a report of an attempted child abduction at Walmart in Independence. The report came into police last week on Thursday, December 29th. The allegation was that around 11:15 am that day, an older man had walked past a child in a shopping cart and placed his hand on or around her arm.
KCRG.com
An increase in homeless deaths in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids remembered 30 people who died while facing homelessness since the beginning of 2021. It was all part of National Homeless Persons’ Day. The day is usually viewed on December 21st but was postponed until Wednesday because of the winter storm.
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
KWQC
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday’s overnight shooting which left one person dead and one seriously hurt. Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in posession of a firearm.
