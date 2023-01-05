ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel

By Logan Reigstad
MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said.

The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High Crossing Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In an incident report , police said the man loaded the ATM onto a dolly and took it from the building.

Officers are reviewing digital evidence to try to find the thief, the release said. Police did not provide a suspect description.

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

