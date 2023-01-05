Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said.

The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High Crossing Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In an incident report , police said the man loaded the ATM onto a dolly and took it from the building.

﻿

Officers are reviewing digital evidence to try to find the thief, the release said. Police did not provide a suspect description.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.