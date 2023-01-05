Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley curses on TNT; Shaq can’t stop laughing, offers to pay potential fine
You want to see Shaquille O’Neal laugh uncontrollably?. Just have Charles Barkley curse on national TV and watch the former NBA center laugh until he cries. Such was the case Thursday when Barkley - the former Auburn basketball star from Leeds, Alabama - dropped a curse word during “NBA on TNT” and things got sideways quick.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Lakers News: Watch Scotty Pippen Jr.’s Unreal Hops
The Lakers may have a good one in the G League.
DEAL FINALIZED: Boston Celtics Officially Announce Trade Of Former 9th-Overall Pick
On Thursday, the Boston Celtics officially announced their trade with the San Antonio Spurs.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
Charles Barkley Curses On TV, Gets Reprimanded By Ernie Johnson
Charles Barkley said "assholes" on-air and Ernie Johnson admonished him for it.
The Lakers Reportedly Worked Out A Former Mavericks Player On Thursday
According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers brought former Dallas Mavericks player Tyler Dorsey in for a workout on Thursday.
Lakers News: Watch Bryce James Slam Home Alley-Oop Dunk
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, it seems.
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win
Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Andre Iguodala Makes A Huge Announcement On Friday
On the most recent episode of his “Point Forward” podcast, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala announced that he will make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.
Warriors Rumors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by the San Francisco Chronicle’s C.J. Holmes to discuss the state of the Golden State Warriors, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and more.
Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday
On Thursday, the New York Knicks sent Obi Toppin down to the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League and they recalled him later on the same day.
Grayson Allen flagrantly fouls Duke basketball teammate, plays hero
A flagrant foul by Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen helped former Duke basketball teammate Gary Trent Jr. and the Toronto Raptors force overtime on Wednesday night. But in the end, Allen played the part of a hero as the Bucks escaped with a 104-101 road win. The Raptors faced a...
BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
Lakers News: Four Los Angeles Players Lead All-Star Fan Voting
Some usual and unusual suspects.
Lakers News: The Trae Young Trade That Could Return LA To Playoff Glory
Definitely a little wishful thinking here.
Joe Lacob Refuses To Guarantee Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Will Retire With Warriors
Joe Lacob opened up the possibility that the Warriors Big 3 will not retire with the team.
