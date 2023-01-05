ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win

Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
