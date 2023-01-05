ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards scores 32, Minnesota defeats Portland

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106.

Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota. Jerami Grant scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, but Portland trailed by as much as 13 in the opening half while Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons combined for three points.

Lillard finished with 27 points and Simons had 16. The Trail Blazers had 18 turnovers that led to 22 points for Minnesota.

