ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Search warrant executed at apartment complex in New Orleans East in connection with car burglaries that occurred in River Ridge

By FOX 8 Staff
fox8live.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 7

Related
WDSU

New Orleans police investigating triple homicide on Banks Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

Three shot dead in Mid-City, New Orleans police say

Three people were killed in a Mid-City shooting Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the 3300 block of Banks Street at 10:09 p.m. At the scene, police laid out several evidence markers around a pickup truck on South Rendon Street near its intersection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man found shot to death early Saturday in St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said the adult male victim was found dead from a single gunshot wound around 1:33...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area

Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

St. Roch man taking out garbage kills man who threatened him, New Orleans police say

A man taking out his garbage in the St. Roch neighborhood early Saturday got into an argument with another man and shot him dead, New Orleans police said. Police said the killer was taking out the garbage in the 1600 block of Marigny Street when a 38-year-old man approached and an argument ensued. "The subject felt threatened by a weapon, at which time he shot the victim once," a police incident report says. Emergency Medical Services declared the victim dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and injured in the Lower Ninth Ward Thursday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street around 12:17 p.m. Matthew Bell, 41, of Monroe, is accused of shooting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Five shot, two dead in Central City

New Orleans Police are on scene of a mass shooting in Central City. Five people were shot, two victims are reported dead. The shooting took place around 8:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Reverend John Raphael Way.
CENTRAL, LA
WWL

Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson Parish crash

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Waggaman. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday night. According to the initial investigation, 45-year-old Charles Hebert was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcyclist westbound on Highway 18 near Rusty Road. Hebert was riding closely behind a 1990 Chevrolet Suburban.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy