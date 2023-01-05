Search warrant executed at apartment complex in New Orleans East in connection with car burglaries that occurred in River Ridge

Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating triple homicide on Banks Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
fox8live.com
3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
NOPD officers discover man shot, killed on Marigny St. Saturday morning
The NOPD says just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Marigny Street on a report of a man down in the area.
NOLA.com
Three shot dead in Mid-City, New Orleans police say
Three people were killed in a Mid-City shooting Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the 3300 block of Banks Street at 10:09 p.m. At the scene, police laid out several evidence markers around a pickup truck on South Rendon Street near its intersection...
Police arrest suspect minutes after New Orleans East shooting
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called to the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway shortly before 9 p.m. It was there that police believe the suspect, 53-year-old William Collins, opened fire on a 44-year-old man who was found with several gunshot wounds to his body.
NOPD investigating two more shootings; one deadly
The city of New Orleans has experienced yet another violent night–a night in which the city saw its latest homicide. One man died in a shooting in St. Roch. Another shooting in the Seventh Ward left a man wounded.
fox8live.com
Man found shot to death early Saturday in St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said the adult male victim was found dead from a single gunshot wound around 1:33...
Lafourche sheriff: One dead after "possible shooting"
According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, detectives were called to Market Street in Raceland sometime before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
fox8live.com
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
an17.com
Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area
Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
NOLA.com
St. Roch man taking out garbage kills man who threatened him, New Orleans police say
A man taking out his garbage in the St. Roch neighborhood early Saturday got into an argument with another man and shot him dead, New Orleans police said. Police said the killer was taking out the garbage in the 1600 block of Marigny Street when a 38-year-old man approached and an argument ensued. "The subject felt threatened by a weapon, at which time he shot the victim once," a police incident report says. Emergency Medical Services declared the victim dead at the scene.
Presumed juvenile suspects sought in Algiers armed carjacking
On Jan. 5 at about 1 a.m., the driver reportedly parked their vehicle in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive when approached by four unidentified black males.
WDSU
New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and injured in the Lower Ninth Ward Thursday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street around 12:17 p.m. Matthew Bell, 41, of Monroe, is accused of shooting...
WWL-TV
Parking company plans to install cameras, lights in wake of car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD says they have a plan to stop the car break-ins happening during Pelicans games. Friday, they said they’ve worked with analytics to determine where exactly the break-ins are happening so they can direct patrol. “I have personally spoken to the captains of the sixth,...
Five shot, two dead in Central City
New Orleans Police are on scene of a mass shooting in Central City. Five people were shot, two victims are reported dead. The shooting took place around 8:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Reverend John Raphael Way.
Harvey man arrested in Tennessee for New Orleans December homicide
With the help of New Orleans and Tennessee U.S. Marshals, the NOPD's Violent Offenders Warrant Squad took 33-year-old Travis Andry into custody Thursday.
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department reports 1-alarm fire on Banks Street
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department reports a 1-alarm fire on 2500 Banks Street. The house was abandoned, so no one was displaced. No injuries were reported. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more updates.
Missing New Orleans woman’s car tracked on I-10 in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The vehicle of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November has been seen in Breaux Bridge, but the whereabouts of the woman remain unknown. Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive driving a […]
NOLA.com
2 killed, 3 injured in Central City mass shooting, New Orleans police say
Two people were killed and three were injured in a mass shooting in Central City Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way at 8:12 p.m. and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson Parish crash
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Waggaman. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday night. According to the initial investigation, 45-year-old Charles Hebert was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcyclist westbound on Highway 18 near Rusty Road. Hebert was riding closely behind a 1990 Chevrolet Suburban.
