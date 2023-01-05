ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family and friends of cancer patient gather to celebrate their birthday

ST. LOUIS – A large crowd gathered outside BJC on Wednesday to help a cancer patient celebrate a very special day.

“We’ll all look up and start screaming and waving,” said Amy Cross, the friend of the cancer patient. “We asked people to wear blinking colors, anything that can be seen. We’ve got people showing up in battery-operated Christmas lights and anything that blinks, so they’re able to see us from above.”

Family and friends made signs and lit candles to celebrate Stephanie Dunn’s birthday, even from several floors away. Dunn turned 40 on Wednesday, which was also her anniversary and her wife, Amy, birthday too.

“They’ve been inside since before Christmas, New Year’s before that. Stephanie has been inside since October,” Cross said. “She hasn’t been able to do anything.”

Dunn is battling acute leukemia, which means she spends all her time at the hospital.

“Treatment, chemo, multiple bone marrow biopsies, recently just received one,” said Haley Koepp, Dunn’s friend. “Unfortunately, the results did display still leukemia in the cells after her most recent chemo treatment.”

Dunn’s friends call her an angel and want to give back some of the positivity she brings to them every day.

“I just hope they have the biggest smiles and just feel all kinds of love that gives Stephanie the spirit,” Cross said. “To keep fighting for something that’s pretty scary.”

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the couple. To donate, click here .

