Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Paulie Malignaggi questions Ryan Garcia’s “mentality” for Gervonta Davis fight
By Huck Allen: Paulie Malignaggi isn’t quite sure about Ryan Garcia’s mentality going into what could be a grueling fight where he’d need to get in the trenches to defeat Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in their proposed fight in April. Malignaggi says he’s only seen the...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis psychologically better equipped to defeat Ryan Garcia says Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says Gervonta Davis is psychologically in a better position than Ryan Garcia to win their battle in April when they meet for their mega-fight on Showtime PPV. Hearn notes that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has had recent problems psychologically, and although he’s come...
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos Jr returns to ring in late April or early May
By Jim Calfa: Former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr says he’s returning to the ring at the end of April or early May against a former world champion. The 29-year-old Kambosos isn’t giving any hints about who his opponent will be, but given that it’s a former world champion, that narrows it down quite a bit.
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn wants Tank Davis, Chris Eubank Jr or Pacquiao next
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn wants to immediately jump into a big mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Manny Pacquiao, or Kell Brook when he returns to the ring after the investigation is done by the WBC, and the BBB of C. It’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua fighting 3 times in 2023, beginning in April “against quality heavyweight” – Eddie Hearn
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua will be fighting three times in 2023, in April, July & December, against quality fighters in the heavyweight division. Hearn states that he’ll be closing a deal in 48 hours for Joshua’s April 1ast opponent, who he says is a “quality heavyweight,” who the boxing public will be “happy” with.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith could be WBC 160-lb eliminator
By Jack Tiernan: Promoter Kalle Sauerland says he likes the idea of the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith contest being a WBC middleweight title eliminator on January 21st in their domestic-level showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is ranked #2 with the...
BoxingNews24.com
Leigh Wood says Mauricio Lara’s style is “recipe for disaster” for him
By Brian Webber: Leigh Wood says Mauricio Lara’s aggressive fighting style will be a“recipe for disaster” for him when the two square off on February 18th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. It’s vital that Wood not get hit too often by Lara because he’s easily...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk taunts Tyson Fury: “Where are you, Belly?”
By Jack Tiernan: A trim & in shape-looking Oleksandr Usyk took to social media to taunt the chubby WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to enquire where he’s at. Fury’s promoter Frank Warren is upbeat about the chances of the fight getting made for March. If you’re Fury, this would be a good time for him to start reducing weight and working on his cardio.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Ennis being held back by Spence-Crawford logjam says Paulie Malignaggi
By Adam Baskin: Paulie Malignaggi says Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is being held back by the politics of boxing, being stopped from progressing to the throne due to the logjam at the top created by champions Terence Crawford & Errol Spence Jr. Those two champions haven’t shown any interest...
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey on March 25th in Fresno
By Dan Ambrose: Jose Ramirez will face Richard Commey next on March 25th at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) passed up on a guaranteed title shot against WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis to fight the 35-year-old Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs), whose record is 1-2-1 in his last four fights.
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino in the works for April 8th for WBC 135-lb eliminator
By Huck Allen: Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino have a deal in the works for April 8th in a WBC lightweight title eliminator to decide the mandatory for undisputed champion Devin Haney. The Top Rank-promoted Stevenson’s fight with Yoshino will be shown on ESPN. Casual boxing fans in the...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Yarde will prove his elite status by beating Artur Beterbiev says Gareth A. Davies
By Craig Daly: Gareth A. Davies believes that Anthony Yarde has the chance to prove himself as one of the “elite” fighters in the sport if he can upset IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28th at the OVO Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Jaron Ennis & Demetrius Andrade could have more options after their last performances
By Craig Daly: Last weekend’s performances by Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis & Demetrius Andrade left a lot to be desired despite the two winning their respective bouts on the Showtime PPV card at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Promoter Eddie Hearn thinks that welterweight contenders ‘Boots’...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reacts to Eddie Hearn’s “not a deep thinker” comment
By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took issue with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent interview in which he told DAZN that he’s “Not a deep thinker, not articulate.”. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) responded by saying that he didn’t accept the offer Hearn gave to him because of not being not a “deep thinker.” Hearn and Tank have been seemingly going back and forth since he turned down an offer.
BoxingNews24.com
Shawn Porter breaks down Regis Prograis vs. Teofimo Lopez
By Dan Ambrose: Shawn Porter feels that Teofimo Lopez has since lost the “intimidation factor” that he had when he was briefly the unified lightweight champion after his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020, and he thinks that he lacks the polish to defeat WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis if the two were to fight now.
BoxingNews24.com
IBF to allow Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed championship
By Barry Holbrook: The IBF has reversed their order for their heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to defend against mandatory Felip Hrgovic next, thus allowing the undisputed match against WBC champ Tyson Fury to go ahead. Dan Rafael is reporting the news of IBF president Daryl Peoples canceling the order for...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn wants Dmitry Bivol to challenge Canelo Alvarez at 168 for undisputed in September in “ideal world”
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn says his “ideal world” schedule for Canelo Alvarez in 2023 is for him to fight his WBO mandatory John Ryder in May, followed by a rematch against Dmitry Bivol at 168 in September for the undisputed. It will require some convincing on Hearn’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence Jr vs. Keith Thurman: Is this fight PPV worthy?
By Adam Baskin: Errol Spence Jr has chosen to fight Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman next at 154 on PPV in April in a non-title match rather than the dangerous Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, or Vergil Ortiz Jr. Spence-Thurman is a tough sell...
BoxingNews24.com
Teddy Atlas previews Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Huck Allen: Teddy Atlas sees the powerful Ryan Garcia doing a better job against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis next April than the weaker, smaller Hector Luis Garcia did last Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Atlas feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has got to keep the fight at...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson says Gervonta Davis will handle Ryan Garcia’s power
By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson doesn’t believe Ryan Garcia’s power will trouble Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis when they meet in April. Stevenson says that Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) isn’t worried about taking shots, but he’ll make sure that he adjusts when he faces Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs). Davis won’t blindly walk in, taking the best punches from Ryan.
Comments / 0