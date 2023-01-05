ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gervonta Davis psychologically better equipped to defeat Ryan Garcia says Eddie Hearn

By Chris Williams: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says Gervonta Davis is psychologically in a better position than Ryan Garcia to win their battle in April when they meet for their mega-fight on Showtime PPV. Hearn notes that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has had recent problems psychologically, and although he’s come...
George Kambosos Jr returns to ring in late April or early May

By Jim Calfa: Former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr says he’s returning to the ring at the end of April or early May against a former world champion. The 29-year-old Kambosos isn’t giving any hints about who his opponent will be, but given that it’s a former world champion, that narrows it down quite a bit.
Conor Benn wants Tank Davis, Chris Eubank Jr or Pacquiao next

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn wants to immediately jump into a big mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Manny Pacquiao, or Kell Brook when he returns to the ring after the investigation is done by the WBC, and the BBB of C. It’s...
Anthony Joshua fighting 3 times in 2023, beginning in April “against quality heavyweight” – Eddie Hearn

By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua will be fighting three times in 2023, in April, July & December, against quality fighters in the heavyweight division. Hearn states that he’ll be closing a deal in 48 hours for Joshua’s April 1ast opponent, who he says is a “quality heavyweight,” who the boxing public will be “happy” with.
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith could be WBC 160-lb eliminator

By Jack Tiernan: Promoter Kalle Sauerland says he likes the idea of the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith contest being a WBC middleweight title eliminator on January 21st in their domestic-level showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is ranked #2 with the...
Leigh Wood says Mauricio Lara’s style is “recipe for disaster” for him

By Brian Webber: Leigh Wood says Mauricio Lara’s aggressive fighting style will be a“recipe for disaster” for him when the two square off on February 18th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. It’s vital that Wood not get hit too often by Lara because he’s easily...
Oleksandr Usyk taunts Tyson Fury: “Where are you, Belly?”

By Jack Tiernan: A trim & in shape-looking Oleksandr Usyk took to social media to taunt the chubby WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to enquire where he’s at. Fury’s promoter Frank Warren is upbeat about the chances of the fight getting made for March. If you’re Fury, this would be a good time for him to start reducing weight and working on his cardio.
Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey on March 25th in Fresno

By Dan Ambrose: Jose Ramirez will face Richard Commey next on March 25th at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) passed up on a guaranteed title shot against WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis to fight the 35-year-old Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs), whose record is 1-2-1 in his last four fights.
Gervonta Davis reacts to Eddie Hearn’s “not a deep thinker” comment

By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took issue with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent interview in which he told DAZN that he’s “Not a deep thinker, not articulate.”. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) responded by saying that he didn’t accept the offer Hearn gave to him because of not being not a “deep thinker.” Hearn and Tank have been seemingly going back and forth since he turned down an offer.
Shawn Porter breaks down Regis Prograis vs. Teofimo Lopez

By Dan Ambrose: Shawn Porter feels that Teofimo Lopez has since lost the “intimidation factor” that he had when he was briefly the unified lightweight champion after his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020, and he thinks that he lacks the polish to defeat WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis if the two were to fight now.
IBF to allow Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed championship

By Barry Holbrook: The IBF has reversed their order for their heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to defend against mandatory Felip Hrgovic next, thus allowing the undisputed match against WBC champ Tyson Fury to go ahead. Dan Rafael is reporting the news of IBF president Daryl Peoples canceling the order for...
Errol Spence Jr vs. Keith Thurman: Is this fight PPV worthy?

By Adam Baskin: Errol Spence Jr has chosen to fight Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman next at 154 on PPV in April in a non-title match rather than the dangerous Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, or Vergil Ortiz Jr. Spence-Thurman is a tough sell...
Teddy Atlas previews Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

By Huck Allen: Teddy Atlas sees the powerful Ryan Garcia doing a better job against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis next April than the weaker, smaller Hector Luis Garcia did last Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Atlas feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has got to keep the fight at...
Shakur Stevenson says Gervonta Davis will handle Ryan Garcia’s power

By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson doesn’t believe Ryan Garcia’s power will trouble Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis when they meet in April. Stevenson says that Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) isn’t worried about taking shots, but he’ll make sure that he adjusts when he faces Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs). Davis won’t blindly walk in, taking the best punches from Ryan.

