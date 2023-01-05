ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

Search underway for teen who fled from disabled car in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Have you seen 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo?. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers in the search for the teen after she fled from a disabled car Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office reports. FHP said while a trooper was checking the identities of the people inside the car, the girl made a run for it.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

One man dead after shooting in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Riverview, according to a news release. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a little after 10:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home located on the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive after reports of a shooting.
RIVERVIEW, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
LAKE WALES, FL
WFLA

1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident

A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
DUNEDIN, FL
10NEWS

Mother, 2 sons dead after woman intentionally drove car into Lake Wire, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wauchula mother intentionally drove her car into a lake in Lakeland, leading to the death of her and her two young sons, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire while she and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were inside. The car was then found by rescuers on the west side of the lake about 15 feet from the shoreline, police said in a previous news release.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
