Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrandonTed RiversBrandon, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
Related
10NEWS
Arraignment set for accused 17-year-old killer
The gunman, 17-year-old Deonte Bishop, knew Zykiquiro Lofton, 15, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. They believe the Lofton was targeted.
‘It’s definitely unsettling’: 13-year-old accused of shooting another teen at Curtis Hixon Park
"It's definitely unsettling," said Benjamin Ward as he walked through Curtis Hixon Park with his 1-year-old daughter.
'We all love him': Pasco community remembers 12-year-old who died after asthma attack
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A community in Pasco County is remembering Develin Robinson, a son, friend, teammate, and considered family to more. Develin suffered from a severe asthma attack the day after Christmas and died on Dec. 30, his family said. But instead of focusing on his death, the family told 10 Tampa Bay they want to shed light on his life.
Woman hit by car in Dunedin left with life-threatening injuries
A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car outside of the Dunedin Marina on Saturday.
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
Search underway for teen who fled from disabled car in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Have you seen 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo?. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers in the search for the teen after she fled from a disabled car Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office reports. FHP said while a trooper was checking the identities of the people inside the car, the girl made a run for it.
One man dead after shooting in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Riverview, according to a news release. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a little after 10:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home located on the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive after reports of a shooting.
7-year-old girl who died after Pasco County crash remembered as loving daughter, shining light
The Pasco County community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old girl who died in car crash last week. The crash, involving four vehicles, happened near state road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway on December 29th.
Family shaken after 27 bullets hit home during the night
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales family was left terrified after bullets came flying into their home in the middle of the night. Polk County deputies say they collected 37 bullets scattered around the property and 27 of them hit the home. It all happened Monday around 3...
cw34.com
Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Dunedin
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is currently on the scene in Dunedin, looking into a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
Deputies: Investigation ongoing after husband, wife found dead in Wimauma
WIMAUMA, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies found two people dead inside their house Friday morning. According to the agency, deputies responded to a house off Crystal Waters Drive in Wimauma after an elderly man said he was depressed and killed his wife.
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident
A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
79-year-old woman dead, another injured after truck hits them in Dunedin, deputies say
A truck hit two women who were crossing a street in Dunedin Saturday — leaving one of them dead, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
10NEWS
Mother, 2 sons dead after woman intentionally drove car into Lake Wire, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wauchula mother intentionally drove her car into a lake in Lakeland, leading to the death of her and her two young sons, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire while she and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were inside. The car was then found by rescuers on the west side of the lake about 15 feet from the shoreline, police said in a previous news release.
fox13news.com
Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
fox13news.com
HCSO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shots ring out during an argument in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting between two relatives. According to investigators, two men got into a verbal dispute around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville on Friday. The argument escalated and both men were...
HCSO investigating murder-suicide in Wimauma
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Wimauma that happened Friday morning.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 3