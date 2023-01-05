Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Marin Coastal Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Marin Coastal Range .Widespread rainfall expected tonight through Tuesday morning associated with a strong atmospheric river event. Widespread impacts are expected as soils are already saturated and many waterways are running high from the recent atmospheric river events. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys and Sonoma Coastal Range. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several streams, creeks, rivers and main stem rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Francisco by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Francisco .Widespread rainfall expected tonight through Tuesday morning associated with a strong atmospheric river event. Widespread impacts are expected as soils are already saturated and many waterways are running high from the recent atmospheric river events. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several streams, creeks, rivers and main stem rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; San Francisco Bay Shoreline; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio .Widespread rainfall expected tonight through Tuesday morning associated with a strong atmospheric river event. Widespread impacts are expected as soils are already saturated and many waterways are running high from the recent atmospheric river events. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several streams, creeks, rivers and main stem rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 03:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 07:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Sacramento Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Yolo, southeastern Sutter, north central Sacramento, northeastern Solano and southwestern Placer Counties through 715 AM PST At 634 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Davis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Davis, Rocklin, Fair Oaks, Carmichael, Rancho Cordova, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon, Loomis, Franklin, Laguna, La Riviera, Gold River, Laguna West-Lakeside, Foothill Farms and Rio Linda. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 03:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area/Northern Shasta County, Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, and Mountains of Western Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Alameda, Contra Costa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 08:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 12:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Alameda; Contra Costa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 854 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated additional rain moving over an already saturated area. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
