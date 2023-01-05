DONIPHAN — The Doniphan Dons defeated the Twin Rivers Royals 56-43 in a home game Friday night in which tough defense and offensive patience turned out to be the difference. In a matchup of two teams each dynamic scorers on each side, the game promised to be a close, back-and-forth struggle from the outset, and the contest played according to script — except when it came to scoring.

DONIPHAN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO