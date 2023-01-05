Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Saturday preps: Bears hoops goes to 11-1 with big win at TRC
The Greenville Bears continue to win and in doing so Saturday, got a chance to get familiar with the court the Ozark Foothills Conference tournament final will take place on. The Bears (11-1) cruised to an easy 72-37 win over Hayti at Three Rivers Community College. Owen Scherr (16 points),...
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 6: Cook’s 29 pushes Meadow Heights past Oran
The Meadow Heights (7-6) boys used a 17-point fourth quarter to take down Oran (7-5) at home on Friday night, winning 60-56 over the Eagles. Meadow Heights senior Koby Cook led the way for the Panthers, scoring a game-high 29 points en route to the victory, paired with another 15 from classmate Will Green.
semoball.com
Senior duo leads Scott City to rout over rival Chaffee
Led by the senior duo of Colin Blaylock and Lane Johnston, the Scott City Rams played their best game of the season on Friday and defeated Chaffee in dominating fashion, 69-26. “It’s always good to get a win against Chaffee,” Johnston said.”. Everyone who took the court for...
semoball.com
Scott County Central edges short-handed New Madrid for Delta New Year Tournament consolation
Scott County Central defeated New Madrid County Central 63-54 to in the consolation final at the 2023 Delta New Year’s Tournament on Thursday in Delta. The win snaps a six-game losing streak for the Bravettes (4-8). SCC previously lost to Woodland in the opening round of the tournament on Monday and had a bye on Wednesday while waiting for the winner between NMCC and Advance in the consolation semifinals.
semoball.com
Cape Central wins home opener over Dexter
The Cape Central Tigers opened the home portion of their schedule with a 65-43 win over the Dexter Bearcats on Friday at Cape Central High School. After playing the first 12 games of the season away from home, Tigers coach Drew Church said his team was happy to be back home.
semoball.com
Raiders win helps them bounce back in more ways than one
Just about 48 hours after they endured the horror of having their team bus rammed by an 18-wheeler on the road back to Poplar Bluff, the Three Rivers Community College men’s basketball team returned to the much cozier confines of the Libla Family Sports Complex Saturday night. Yes, some...
semoball.com
Holcomb secures homecoming win over Campbell in final seconds
After trading leads in the first half, the Holcomb Hornets narrowly avoided a homecoming upset against rival Campbell Friday night with a fourth quarter surge for a 54-52 victory. As a standing tradition, the Hornets undertook a tough challenge for their homecoming night in facing off against Campbell. Holcomb (5-6)...
semoball.com
Oran wins big at East Prairie
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — The Oran girls’ basketball held East Prairie to single-digit scoring in all four quarters during a 66-24 win on Thursday, Jan. 5. Bralynn Morgan led Oran (9-4) with a game-high 21 points, while Grace Davis added 11 and Taylor Hobbs contributed 10. Chloe Johnson...
semoball.com
SECOND HALF WIND: Tied at half, Dons pull away late for OFC win over Royals
DONIPHAN — The Doniphan Dons defeated the Twin Rivers Royals 56-43 in a home game Friday night in which tough defense and offensive patience turned out to be the difference. In a matchup of two teams each dynamic scorers on each side, the game promised to be a close, back-and-forth struggle from the outset, and the contest played according to script — except when it came to scoring.
semoball.com
STATEMENT WIN: Lady Mules ride defense to rout of Cape Central
It was an opportunity for the Poplar Bluff Lady Mules to not only jump start the 2023 half of the current campaign, but also an opportunity to dish out a bit of revenge. With Cape Central in town Thursday night, the Lady Mules aimed for payback from a loss to the Lady Tigers and were paid back in full.
semoball.com
WBA soars to win over Marquand-Zion
A day removed from being handed their first defeat, at home no less, to a formidable Greenville squad, the Westwood Baptist Academy Eagles made sure their homecoming night would be a complete reversal. On Friday, the Eagles (7-1) got back on the winning track as they raced out to a...
semoball.com
'Technically,' SEMO MBB has to control its emotions
The harsh reality in assessing the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program in its Ohio Valley Conference game today at Little Rock is such:. * The Redhawks will more than likely be very competitive. * Having lost 7 of 9 road tests this season, the probability of a win...
semoball.com
Kennett girls shut down Malden in second new year victory
The Kennett Lady Indians basketball team is starting the new year with a hot start after defeating Kelly (7-4) Tuesday and Malden (5-6) Thursday night. Charged by a powerhouse of a defensive effort, Kennett took an early lead over the Green Wave and pushed their momentum to the end for a decisive 57-28 victory.
semoball.com
High school girls basketball roundup Jan 5: Scott City falls to St. Pius X (Festus) at home
St. Pius X (Festus) defeated Scott City 50-35 on Thursday at Scott City High School. The offense of Scott City was led by junior Gracie Karrenbrock and senior Liza Dannenmueller who each scored nine points. Junior Mackenzie Lawless added eight points of her own and notched 4 rebounds, 2 steals and five assists for the Rams.
semoball.com
Hornets hold off Bernie, 74-70
Advance - The game of basketball can quite frequently be summed up with the phrase “A Tale of Two Halves”. That’s exactly what happened Friday night at Advance High School as the visiting Bernie Mules came out firing on all cylinders but eventually came up short against a resilient Advance Hornet team, 74-70.
kbsi23.com
Brent Eckley takes new coaching job, reflects on time at Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – As Brent Eckley responded to hundreds of texts wishing him well upon his retirement from teaching and accepting a head coaching job at Har-Ber High School in Arkansas, he could not help but look back fondly on his 11 years at Jackson. “This is the...
KFVS12
Cardinal Caravan coming to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Cape Girardeau in January. Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, Three Eagles Distributing and Withers Broadcasting are sponsoring the Cardinal Caravan, which will be hosted at the Osage Centre on Monday, January 16. Tickets are available today and...
KFVS12
Saint Francis Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An 8-pound, 14-ounce baby was born New Year’s Day at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Jade Renee was born to Autumn and Trenton. She was Saint Francis’ first child born in 2023. She was born Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 5:14 pm.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Interstate 55 northbound. According to a post by the Portageville Fire Department, they were dispatched to I-55 at the 37 mile marker early Saturday morning, January 7 for a single-vehicle crash. While en route, they learned the vehicle was a semi tractor trailer hauling gasoline.
