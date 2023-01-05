Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 6, 2023: Royce Parham scores 1,000th point as North Hills gets past Moon
Royce Parham scored 25 points, hitting the 1,000-point mark for his career with a basket in the second quarter, as North Hills defeated Moon, 66-60, in Section 4-5A boys basketball Friday night. Jake Pollaro scored 15, Zach Pollaro had 12 and Eric James added 10 for North Hills (8-2, 2-0)....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Central Valley wins 1st WPIAL spirit title; Hempfield 3-peats
With 17 seniors on the Hempfield competitive spirit squad, expectations were high for the Spartans to secure another district championship on their home court. Hempfield secured its third consecutive Class 3A competitive spirit championship Saturday afternoon, edging out Thomas Jefferson for the gold medal. In the Class 2A competition, Central...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings for week of Jan. 8, 2023
Out: Greensburg Salem (9-2, 4) Out: Keystone Oaks (8-4, 5)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary claims 3rd WCCA title; Wildcats win team crown
Mission accomplished by Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary. The future Ohio State wrestler became the 58th competitor in the 70-year history of the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournament to win three titles Saturday when he pinned Penn-Trafford junior Hayden Coy. It was Kilkeary’s fifth pin of the tournament and ninth...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford’s Logan Matrisch leads mighty group of freshmen at WCCA tournament
It seems like every year, something unexpected happens during the opening night of the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association wrestling tournament. The 2023 version, the 70th in tournament history, featured some outstanding freshmen looking to make a name for themselves. The group was headlined Friday by Penn-Trafford’s Logan Matrisch. He...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 5, 2023: Upper St. Clair beats Mt. Lebanon in section showdown
Kate Robbins netted a game-high 20 points to lead Upper St. Clair to a 57-39 victory over Mt. Lebanon in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-6A girls basketball Thursday night. Paige Dellicarri added 12 points on four 3-pointers and Rylee Kalocay scored 11 for the Panthers (8-2, 3-0)....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley athletes of the week: Highlands’ Shelby Wojcik, Kiski Area’s Isaiah Gonzalez
Report card: Highlands junior forward Shelby Wojcik had a team-high 20 points in helping the Golden Rams defeat rival Freeport, 55-44, in a Section 1-4A contest Thursday night. It was the third win in a row for Highlands (6-4, 2-1). Wojcik, who transferred from Burrell after her freshman year, also had 12 points a 54-46 win over Mars on Dec. 28 and in a 60-42 loss to Armstrong last month.
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 6, 2023: New Castle, Butler to meet for section lead
They are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the WPIAL’s highest boys basketball classification, just like they were 30 years ago. On Friday, top-ranked New Castle (1-0, 9-0) will host Butler (1-0, 9-1) for at least an early share of first place in Section 1-6A. While this is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel boys look to build consistency in season’s 2nd half
After graduating every starter from a team that won a WPIAL Class 6A title and reached the PIAA semifinals last season, Fox Chapel boys basketball coach Zach Skrinjar expected to put his roster through a bevy of learning experiences this year. That’s why anyone following the Foxes has seen plenty...
WPIAL clears 6-9 basketball player Ama Sow after transfer to Montour
Montour sophomore Ama Sow kept asking boys basketball coach Bill Minear the same question. “He would ask, ‘When can I play? When can I play?’” said Minear, who finally could answer his question Friday, after the WPIAL held an eligibility hearing and fully cleared Sow to play this season for the Spartans.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Ace high jumper makes college choice
Senior Ashley Laukus is one of the top high jumpers at Norwin. She could end up being one of the best in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, too. Laukus announced she will continue her track and field career at Shippensburg University. Hoop it up. The Norwin varsity basketball teams were a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum’s girls wrestling team shows improvement in early-season matches
The Plum School District sanctioned girls wrestling in June — the 47th district to do so in Pennsylvania — and since then, the program has made significant strides. Its wrestlers, coach Dave Miller said, are making progress both in the practice room and on the competition mat. “I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: After 50 years, wishing a fond farewell
Well, my dear readers, it’s time to say goodbye. After 34 years with the Valley News Dispatch/Tribune-Review, tack on 16 more with the former Westmoreland Cable 3 and WKPA Radio, I’ve done what I love to do for a half-century. I could go on for another 50 thanking...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional keeps Kiski Area in check, leans on Rowell in 4th to pull out win
Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Jesse Reed said Friday’s Section 3-5A home contest with Kiski Area wasn’t the prettiest of performances from his team, but he was pleased the Panthers were able to produce a 43-36 victory over the Cavaliers. “You have to win ugly sometimes,” Reed said....
Jonathan Anderson leads No. 1 New Castle past No. 2 Butler in renewed rivalry
New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson already knew all about his school’s old rivalry with Butler, even though the senior hadn’t faced the Tornado in his playing days. “I’ve been hearing about it all week in school,” he said. “They’ve been saying we haven’t seen Butler and New Castle play in so long. We knew there were going to be a lot of people here.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football coach Mike Brown set to leave Hempfield for Norwin
Add another football coaching opening to the list in Westmoreland County. And come Monday, it looks like you can subtract one. Hempfield coach Mike Brown turned in his letter of resignation Friday after two years in the position. Brown told the team about his decision Friday, according to Hempfield athletic...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic girls rally late to hand Serra Catholic its 1st loss
Serra Catholic was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten while on the road against Greensburg Central Catholic on Thursday night. The Eagles led by five with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in the third quarter before being limited to six points down the stretch in a 47-43 loss to the Centurions in Section 3-2A play.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Highlands boys find right pace, win 10th straight meeting with Freeport
Fast, moderate or slow makes no difference to Highlands guard Cam Reigard. The Golden Rams will be ready for any potential pratfall that will come their way. Coming off a two-game losing streak and dealing with tragedy in the community this week, Highlands was able to bounce back by beating Freeport, 74-47, in Section 1-4A play Friday night at Freeport Middle School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland High School Athletes of the Week: Week ending Jan. 7, 2023
Claim to fame: A 6-foot-1 center, Palangio has helped Norwin to a 10-1 record, the No. 1 ranking in WPIAL Class 6A, and the No. 4 ranking in the state. She had 16 points and seven rebounds in a 56-32 win over Butler. Before that, she had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-32 victory over rival North Allegheny.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe’s Elle Snyder makes team-record 10 3-pointers
Elle Snyder had a career night for Latrobe. The junior point guard erupted for 10 3-pointers and 34 points Thursday night as the Wildcats rocketed past Connellsville, 81-28, in a Section 3-5A girls basketball game in Fayette County. Snyder was 10 for 15 from 3-point range and finished 12 of...
Comments / 0