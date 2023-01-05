ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetsdale, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Central Valley wins 1st WPIAL spirit title; Hempfield 3-peats

With 17 seniors on the Hempfield competitive spirit squad, expectations were high for the Spartans to secure another district championship on their home court. Hempfield secured its third consecutive Class 3A competitive spirit championship Saturday afternoon, edging out Thomas Jefferson for the gold medal. In the Class 2A competition, Central...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary claims 3rd WCCA title; Wildcats win team crown

Mission accomplished by Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary. The future Ohio State wrestler became the 58th competitor in the 70-year history of the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournament to win three titles Saturday when he pinned Penn-Trafford junior Hayden Coy. It was Kilkeary’s fifth pin of the tournament and ninth...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford’s Logan Matrisch leads mighty group of freshmen at WCCA tournament

It seems like every year, something unexpected happens during the opening night of the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association wrestling tournament. The 2023 version, the 70th in tournament history, featured some outstanding freshmen looking to make a name for themselves. The group was headlined Friday by Penn-Trafford’s Logan Matrisch. He...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley athletes of the week: Highlands’ Shelby Wojcik, Kiski Area’s Isaiah Gonzalez

Report card: Highlands junior forward Shelby Wojcik had a team-high 20 points in helping the Golden Rams defeat rival Freeport, 55-44, in a Section 1-4A contest Thursday night. It was the third win in a row for Highlands (6-4, 2-1). Wojcik, who transferred from Burrell after her freshman year, also had 12 points a 54-46 win over Mars on Dec. 28 and in a 60-42 loss to Armstrong last month.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel boys look to build consistency in season’s 2nd half

After graduating every starter from a team that won a WPIAL Class 6A title and reached the PIAA semifinals last season, Fox Chapel boys basketball coach Zach Skrinjar expected to put his roster through a bevy of learning experiences this year. That’s why anyone following the Foxes has seen plenty...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin notebook: Ace high jumper makes college choice

Senior Ashley Laukus is one of the top high jumpers at Norwin. She could end up being one of the best in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, too. Laukus announced she will continue her track and field career at Shippensburg University. Hoop it up. The Norwin varsity basketball teams were a...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum’s girls wrestling team shows improvement in early-season matches

The Plum School District sanctioned girls wrestling in June — the 47th district to do so in Pennsylvania — and since then, the program has made significant strides. Its wrestlers, coach Dave Miller said, are making progress both in the practice room and on the competition mat. “I...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: After 50 years, wishing a fond farewell

Well, my dear readers, it’s time to say goodbye. After 34 years with the Valley News Dispatch/Tribune-Review, tack on 16 more with the former Westmoreland Cable 3 and WKPA Radio, I’ve done what I love to do for a half-century. I could go on for another 50 thanking...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Football coach Mike Brown set to leave Hempfield for Norwin

Add another football coaching opening to the list in Westmoreland County. And come Monday, it looks like you can subtract one. Hempfield coach Mike Brown turned in his letter of resignation Friday after two years in the position. Brown told the team about his decision Friday, according to Hempfield athletic...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highlands boys find right pace, win 10th straight meeting with Freeport

Fast, moderate or slow makes no difference to Highlands guard Cam Reigard. The Golden Rams will be ready for any potential pratfall that will come their way. Coming off a two-game losing streak and dealing with tragedy in the community this week, Highlands was able to bounce back by beating Freeport, 74-47, in Section 1-4A play Friday night at Freeport Middle School.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe’s Elle Snyder makes team-record 10 3-pointers

Elle Snyder had a career night for Latrobe. The junior point guard erupted for 10 3-pointers and 34 points Thursday night as the Wildcats rocketed past Connellsville, 81-28, in a Section 3-5A girls basketball game in Fayette County. Snyder was 10 for 15 from 3-point range and finished 12 of...
LATROBE, PA

