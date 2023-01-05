Philly Pops announce $2 million fundraising effort to save organization

Don't count the Philly Pops out just yet.

The nation's largest stand-alone Pops orchestra made the announcement in November they would fold in large part due to the pandemic and plummeting ticket sales.

But following a board vote Tuesday, Pops leadership announced they are reevaluating their business model, specifically how they will

"What that will require is a vigorous campaign that is kicking off today," said Chief Operating Officer Karen Corbin.

After announcing in November that it would cease operations, the Pops still went on with their Christmas Show and received an overwhelming response from the public including chants of "Save the Pops" during the performances.

Corbin said they also received impassioned letters and realized the Philly Pops' connection to the public was too strong to not try to save the organization.

"The Pops, more than other arts organizations in the city, depended on ticket sales. Grants, sponsors, and our relationships with Welcome America, the city and the commonwealth, as an orchestra of civic celebration, those things will become a larger percentage of what we do than the ticket-driven shows," explained Corbin.

In 2023, expect to see the Christmas shows, the "salute series" and educational and community engagement programs, but additional programs are yet to be planned. That will depend on fundraising.