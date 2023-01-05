Bucks County tennis coach accused of sexually assaulting child

Police in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County have arrested a tennis coach for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Hector Andres Jacome Jaramillo, 24, faces multiple charges including aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by a sports official, and other related offenses.

"These are very serious charges for which Mr. Jacome Jaramillo will have to answer for in court, but the damage caused to those who trusted him is far worse," the Upper Makefield Police Department said in a news release.

Police say he worked as a private instructor, as well as at different facilities and camps.

He allegedly assaulted his victim during practices and out-of-state tournaments.

Hector Andres Jacome Jamarillo

"During the course of the investigation, we learned that the alleged assaults occurred in Solebury Township, Upper Makefield Township, Florida, and in foreign countries where the juvenile victim and Mr. Jacome Jaramillo had traveled to for tennis tournaments," police said.

Jaramillo was arrested at his home in Washington Crossing on Tuesday.

Following a preliminary hearing, he was taken to the Bucks County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.

Investigators are asking for any additional victims to come forward.

"Due to Mr. Jacome Jaramillo's position as a tennis coach, we know he had contact with numerous children. At this time, we have no further information that there are other victims, so we are asking for the public's assistance in helping us locate any additional possible victims," police said.

"If you are a victim, we are prepared and ready to assist you and provide you with any help or resources you made need. We know it may be scary to speak up, but rest assured, we are here to help you and your family."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jumper with the Upper Makefield Police Department at (215) 968-3020.