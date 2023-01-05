Wednesday's Scores

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Tipton had 21 points in Bellarmine’s 75-62 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Tipton shot 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Knights (7-10, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Juston Betz scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Alec Pfriem was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO