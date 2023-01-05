ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carjacking suspect killed in downtown crash

By Marybel Gonzalez
 3 days ago

Carjacking suspect killed after crash near Lake and Wabash 01:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attempted carjacking in the middle of downtown Chicago during rush hour Wednesday evening ended in a monumental crash that killed one suspect.

The crash under the 'L' tracks also left a second suspect and the victim injured.

At 5:42 p.m., a woman was in an Infiniti X35 at Lake Street and Wabash Avenue when a young man and woman got into her car, police said.

A struggle ensued between the woman and the teens as the car proceeded forward, police said.

The car hit a support column for the Loop 'L' tracks. Everyone ended up trapped inside, police said.

CBS 2

All three people were taken to local hospitals.

The male suspect, identified as 18-year-old Elijah Treadwell by the Medical Examiner's Office, died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

The female suspect, 17, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said. She was also taken into police custody with charges pending.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, according to the Fire Department.

The car remained at the scene at 10 p.m. Some of the victim's belongings were scattered on the floor and on top of the car.

Yvonne Wilson
2d ago

That's good that happened to the suspect. Why steal from people when they have worked hard to get it. Hopefully more people will do the same to stop these thieves.

Chris
2d ago

Criminals raising criminal kids. Keep your car door locked at all times, especially when you are inside of it. Someone can jump in at any time. Hopefully the woman whose car this was makes a full recovery and the other teen carjacker dies.

Fred Garvin
3d ago

I agree Hammer! I love it when these punks earn themselves a Darwin Award. The more, the better!

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

