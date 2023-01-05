Read full article on original website
MISSING PERSON: Monroe police searching for 30-year-old missing man
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department needs your help locating this 30-year-old Allen Spraggins. If you know the whereabouts of Spraggins, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.
Louisiana Man Suspected in a Shooting Has Been Arrested on Multiple Charges After Fleeing from Police
Louisiana Man Suspected in a Shooting Has Been Arrested on Multiple Charges After Fleeing from Police. St. Bernard, Louisiana – A 41-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after a shooting and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and other charges. He is also a suspect in a shooting in which two men were injured, with one in critical condition.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Runaway Juvenile Last Seen January 2
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Runaway Juvenile Last Seen January 2. On January 3, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that investigators are attempting to locate a runaway juvenile, Abella Biedenharn, age 13. Abella is described as a White female, 5’6” tall, and weighs 130 lbs....
West Monroe Police to investigate Monroe police officer’s death; incident viewed as suspicious
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 29, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a death on the 200 block of Conella Street in West Monroe, La. The deceased was identified as Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. According to police, the death is being treated as suspicious and the investigation […]
Louisiana man accused of stealing several checks from business owner; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, at approximately 5:57 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed 39-year-old Brandon Michael Collins traveling north on Rowan Street on his bicycle without lights or reflectors. Authorities then made contact with Collins and noticed he acted […]
Oak Grove man allegedly sets home on fire while intoxicated, deputies say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, around 1:43 AM, deputies of the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Skinner Lane due to several gunshots. Authorities then received a second call where the complainant advised that the suspect set his […]
Arrest made in Christmas Day homicide
A suspect has been arrested in the Christmas Day murder of a Ruston man at a local restaurant. Gerkerrio Demon Womack, 28, of Ruston, was taken into custody by Ruston Police Wednesday morning at a residence on West Barnett Springs Avenue on warrants which included a charge of second degree murder.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Aggravated Battery Suspects
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Aggravated Battery Suspects. Monroe, Louisiana – The Monroe Police Department announced that it is asking for the public’s help locating two individuals. They are both currently wanted suspects for aggravated 2nd-degree battery. The suspects are identified as Mikhail Capers, 18,...
Anonymous complaint lands Calhoun man behind bars for drug and gun charges
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Patricks Cove in Calhoun, La. due to an anonymous complaint of the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a resident of the home […]
April 2022 Foster Farms fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Texas
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. PEARLAND, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — On December 31, 2022, the Pearland Police Department confirmed that they arrested 49-year-old Bruce Causey who is an Union Parish inmate escapee and the suspect in the April 2022 fatal stabbing that took place at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La. According to police, […]
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged Dec. 28 in Lafayette County. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August, by putting […]
Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting With Pods
Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting with Pods. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana – Ten hunters in Louisiana have been cited for allegedly bow hunting with pods. On January 3, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that on December 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited ten persons for alleged bow hunting infractions in East Carroll Parish.
Louisiana Father and Daughter Die in House Fire Caused by Unattended Cooking
Louisiana Father and Daughter Die in House Fire Caused by Unattended Cooking. Winnsboro, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on December 30, 2022, that deputies had completed their investigation into a house fire in Winnsboro, Louisiana that killed the disabled homeowner and his adult daughter.
Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating December 29 Fire that Killed Two
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating December 29 Fire that Killed Two. Winnsboro, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on December 29, 2022, that deputies are investigating a house fire in Winnsboro that resulted in two deaths. The Winnsboro Fire Department was dispatched...
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425. Catahoula Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police have confirmed that LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 425 near Clayton on December 25, 2022, at around 2:30 p.m. Thomas W. Pritchard, 63, of Vidalia, Louisiana, died as a result of the collision.
